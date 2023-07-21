Best playing 11 of Joburg Buffaloes ahead of Zim Afro T10 2023

The Zim Afro T10 2023 kicked off in Zimbabwe. A total of five teams will compete for the title, with the final scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting all games of the tournament.

The third game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see the Joburg Buffaloes square off against the Bulawayo Braves. The Joburg Buffaloes have named former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs as their head coach and Mushfiqur Rahim as their captain. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter will be looking to lead by example in the competition.

The Buffaloes did a fantastic job in the auction and have selected an exciting squad. Let’s look at the best playing 11 of the Joburg Buffaloes ahead of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Openers: Will Smeed and Tom Banton

Will Smeed was in outstanding form in the recently concluded Vitality T20 Blast 2023. He played an instrumental role in Somerset lifting the title.

The same was the case with Tom Banton as both opened the batting for Somerset and gave them a solid start. They will again pair up to open for the Joburg Buffaloes in the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Smeed and Banton are both explosive openers and can take down the opposition attack in no time. They will be looking to step up and carry forward their rich form in the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 League.

Middle-order: Milton Shumba, Mohammad Hafeez, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yusuf Pathan, Ravi Bopara

Milton Shumba is expected to bat at number three for the Buffaloes in the Zim Afro T10 2023. Shumba has a decent amount of experience, having represented Zimbabwe in 30 T20Is and has scored 385 runs at an average of 20.26. He will play a key role in holding the innings for them from one end.

Mohammad Hafeez and Mushfiqur Rahim are expected to bat in the middle order for the Joburg side in the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 League. They have tons of experience under their belt and will look to contribute for the Buffaloes. Hafeez can certainly roll over his arm as he is very handy with his off-spin.

Yusuf Pathan will be playing the role of a finisher for the Buffaloes in the Zim Afro T10 2023. Pathan, the hard-hitting Indian batter, is a nightmare for the bowlers once he gets going. He can clear the fence with ease and will look to finish off games for his side.

Ravi Bopara is a handy all-rounder to have in your side in the shortest format. A player with a bulk of experience, Bopara has been a regular member of the domestic competitions in England and can contribute with both bat and ball. He will be effective with his cutters if he gets a chance to bowl.

Bowlers: Odean Smith, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Noor Ahmad

Odean Smith hasn’t performed to his potential at the highest level but can certainly change the course of the game in a quick time. He bowls right-hand medium pace and bats lower down the order. He is capable of hitting lusty blows and is a player to look forward to in the competition.

Blessing Muzarabani will be leading the pace-bowling attack for the Joburg Buffaloes. The lanky pacer from Zimbabwe troubles the opposition batters with the new ball and is equally lethal in the death overs. His two overs will be crucial for the Buffaloes.

The spin department comprises Wellington Masakadza and Noor Ahmad. Both are relatively young in their T20 careers and will be looking to spin a web around the opposition batters in the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 League.