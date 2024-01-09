Best playing 11 of Joburg Super Kings ahead of SA20 2024

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will kick off the SA20 2024 campaign with a high-octane clash against defending champions SunRisers Eastern Cape (SEC) on Wednesday, January 10.

The Super Kings, who made the playoffs last season but fell short of the ultimate prize, have bolstered their roster this time around and enter the tournament as one of the favorites. Led by Faf du Plessis, the Men in Yellow will want to make the most of the obvious talent on their roster.

Joburg Super Kings' squad for SA20 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Donovan Ferreira, Leus du Plooy, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Wayne Madsen, Lizaad Williams, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds, Dayyaan Galiem, Ronan Hermann.

Here is JSK's best playing XI for the upcoming SA20 season.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks in action: England v South Africa - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

This is a straightforward choice for JSK. While Du Plessis was their best batter last year, Reeza Hendricks struggled with finding the right tempo at the top of the order.

Hendricks' game seems to have improved significantly over the last few months, though, with the batter having played a few blistering knocks for South Africa. He will want to have a prolific campaign for Joburg.

Middle Order: Moeen Ali, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, David Wiese

The versatile Leus du Plooy in action: Sussex v Derbyshire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Moeen Ali could bat at No. 3 for JSK in the SA20 2024. While the all-rounder hasn't been in world-beating form recently, he is a valuable T20 cricketer who has a lot to offer.

Leus du Plooy is a supremely talented batter, with his ability to take on spin while holding his own against pace. He will add some weight to the middle order, which is perhaps a batter short.

Donovan Ferreira played as a batting all-rounder during the last edition of the SA20, but he might have to don the gloves this time around. The explosive youngster's power hitting will be one of JSK's biggest strengths heading into the new campaign.

Romario Shepherd was released ahead of the auction and then re-signed. The West Indian all-rounder has been in excellent form in both departments in franchise leagues around the world as well as in international cricket. He will play a massive role for JSK, even if No. 6 is perhaps one spot too high for him.

Joburg have the experience of Wayne Madsen to fall back on if they want an additional batter, but the 40-year-old is well past his prime and may not suit the team's needs. JSK could thus place their faith in David Wiese, who will give them some extra depth in the pace-bowling department while also contributing in the other two facets.

Sibonelo Makhanya could be a middle-order backup, with his attacking gears not developed enough yet. Sam Cook is another option in contention to be part of the first XI.

Lower Order: Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir

Gerald Coetzee might need to chip in with the bat at No. 8

JSK's pacers pick themselves. There is an injury cloud hanging over Gerald Coetzee, but the fast bowler should be able to recover well enough to play a big part in the franchise's campaign. He will be accompanied by Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams, who are all-phase bowlers of great pedigree.

In the spin department, the Super Kings have a few choices. Left-arm spinners Kyle Simmonds and Aaron Phangiso impressed in the SA20 2023, but the evergreen Imran Tahir could be the man they turn towards. The 44-year-old wrist-spinner seemed fit and in excellent rhythm in the Caribbean Premier League towards the end of last year.

Zahir Khan is a candidate too, but he hasn't shown the required accuracy. Tahir could thus be picked ahead of him, as well as ahead of the two finger-spinners.

