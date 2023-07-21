Best playing 11 of Montreal Tigers ahead of Global T20 Canada 2023

The Montreal Tigers will be playing their opening game of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Friday (July 21) against the Surrey Jaguars at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. A total of six teams will compete for the title and all games of this edition will take place at the CAA Centre.

The Montreal Tigers have one of the most balanced sides in the competition. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been handed the responsibility of leading the side in the tournament. He has tons of experience of leading a side and will be looking to lead by example. They have appointed Dav Whatmore as their head coach.

The Tigers have some exciting players on their squad and it will be a big task for them to select XI. Ahead of their opening game against the Jaguars, here is a look at the best playing 11 of the Montreal Tigers.

Openers: Chris Lynn and Muhammad Waseem

Chris Lynn is one of the most explosive batters going around in world cricket. The Australian opener is at his destructive best in the shortest format and can take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy. He loves opening the batting and will play a key role for the Tigers in the Global T20 Canada 2023.

Muhammad Waseem is expected to open the batting alongside Lynn. The right-handed batter from UAE is a free-flowing batter and can play high-risk strokes right from the start. The Tigers can rely on the opening pair of Lynn and Waseem to give them a solid start.

Middle-order: Shakib Al Hasan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Srimantha Wijeratne, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford

Shakib Al Hasan, the skipper, will bat at three for the Montreal Tigers. The all-rounder from Bangladesh is a true legend of the game and can fire in both departments. He will be a vital cog in the Tigers’ batting lineup and his contribution will be key for the Tigers’ success in the competition.

Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal and Srimantha Wijeratne of Canada will follow Shakib in the batting order. Airee has a good amount of experience under his belt and can certainly hold the innings from one end. Wijeratne can rotate the strike and can keep the scoreboard moving.

Andre Russell has already proven his worth in the shortest format. Dre Russ can take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy and him batting lower down the order can certainly help the Tigers win games while chasing. He instills fear in the opposition bowlers and is a key member of the Montreal side in the Global T20 Canada 2023.

Sherfane Rutherford is one of the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball in white-ball cricket. He is also handy with his right-arm medium-pace. He is a good player to have batting at seven.

Bowlers: Carlos Brathwaite, Aayan Afzal Khan, Bhupendra Singh, Kaleem Sana

Carlos Brathwaite will be representing the Montreal Tigers in the Global T20 Canada 2023. The World Cup-winning all-rounder can hit some lusty blows lower down the order and can chip in with the ball. He can swing the new ball both ways and can contribute with both bat and ball.

Aayan Afzal Khan of UAE will be leading the spin department for the Tigers in the competition. He has a decent amount of experience with the ball in hand and will be looking to step up for the Tigers. Bhupendra Singh and Kaleem Sana are the other bowlers in the side. Both bowl medium pace and can certainly keep it tight in the middle overs.