Best playing 11 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 ft. Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season concluded on Sunday, March 2, with Vidarbha being crowned champions. Vidarbha and Kerala played the final, which took place in Nagpur.

Vidarbha batted first and scored 379 runs in the first innings. In reply, Kerala were bowled out for 342, conceding a first-innings lead of 37 runs. Vidrabha then reached 375/9 in their second inings before the game eventually ended in a draw.

However, Vidarbha were declared winners as they had gained the first-innings lead. This is their third Ranji Trophy title after having previously won it in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Throughout the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, there was some incredible performances both with the bat and the ball. As the season has now come to an end, here are some of the top performers in the form of the best playing XI from this edition with players from different teams put together.

Best playing 11 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Openers - Tanmay Agarwal & Shubham Sharma

Hyderabad's opening batter Tanmay Agarwal ended as the third highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 with 934 runs from seven matches at an average of 77.83 with four centuries and a best score of 177. He was the top-scorer for Hyderabad.

Partnering him at the top will be Madhya Pradesh captain and top-order batter Shubham Mishra. Shubham scored 943 runs from seven games at an average of 104.77 with three centuries and a best score of 240. He also ended as the second highest run-getter of the season.

Middle-Order - Yash Rathod, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar (C), & Mohammed Azharuddeen (WK)

The middle-order comprises three batters who played a massive role in Vidarbha's triumph in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Yash Rathod, 24, ended as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, amassing 960 runs from 10 innings at an average of 53.33 with five centuries.

Then comes the highly experienced and comeback star Karun Nair, who continued his dream domestic season. Karun slammed 863 runs from nine matches, including four hundreds, one of which came in the second innings of the final.

Akshay Wadkar, the captain of the winning team Vidarbha, scored 722 runs from 10 matches at an average of 45.12 with two hundreds and as many fifties, leading from the front. He will also be the captain of this team.

Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen will don the gloves. He played a key role in Kerala's run to the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final, scoring 635 runs from 10 matches with an unbeaten 177.

All-rounders - Harsh Dubey & Shardul Thakur

Left-arm spinner and all-rounder Harsh Dubey ended as the highest wicket-taker of the season and also created a record for the most wickets in an edition of the Ranji Trophy. He picked up 69 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 16.98. The Vidarbha all-rounder also scored 476 runs with the bat with five half-centuries.

India and Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur had a standout Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, helping his side made the semi-finals. He grabbed 35 wickets from nine games and smashed 505 runs with the bat, including a hundred and four fifties.

Bowlers - Auqib Nabi, Manisankar Murasingh, & Anshul Kamboj

Jammu & Kashmir right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi ended as the joint-second highest wicket taker in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 with 44 scalps from eight games at an average of 13.93 with six five-wicket hauls.

Tripura pacer Manisankar Murasingh had an impressive season, picking up 35 wickets from just six matches at an average of 15.85 with three five-wicket hauls to his name with best figures of 6/52.

Finally, Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj completes this team. Kamboj delivered with the ball for his side, grabbing 34 wickets from just six games at an incredible average of 13.79 and best figures of 10/49 as well.

