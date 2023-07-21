Best playing 11 of Surrey Jaguars ahead of Global T20 Canada 2023

The third game of the Global T20 Canada 2023 will see the Surrey Jaguars lock horns against the Montreal Tigers. The CAA Centre in Brampton will play host to all games of this edition of the competition. The high-octane contest between the Jaguars and the Tigers will be played on Friday, July 21.

The Jaguars have named Lalchand Rajput as their head coach. English batter Alex Hales will be leading the Surrey Jaguars in the Global T20 Canada 2023. They have got a good blend of experienced and young players and will be hoping to go all the way in the competition.

Ahead of Surrey Jaguars’ opening clash against the Montreal Tigers, let’s look at the best playing 11 that the Jaguars can field in the Global T20 Canada 2023.

Openers: Alex Hales and Jatinder Singh

Alex Hales is one of the most destructive opening batters in the shortest format. The English batter can take the opposition down from the word go. He is very dangerous in the powerplay and is expected to give the Jaguars solid starts in the Global T20 Canada 2023.

Jatinder Singh from Oman is expected to open alongside Hales. Jatinder recently featured for Oman A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The right-handed batter has been impressive for Oman in the last few years and will look to play a perfect foil to Hales.

Middle-order: Litton Das, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Litton Das from Bangladesh is expected to bat three for the Surrey Jaguars. Das is a regular member of the national side and has really taken giant strides in the last few years. He is a vital cog in Bangladesh’s batting lineup and will be in the Jaguars’ batting lineup.

Mohammad Haris was representing Pakistan A in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Haris comes with a big reputation as he has lit the domestic competitions in Pakistan. The wicketkeeper-batter can strike the ball cleanly and is a dangerous batter once he gets going.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Ben Cutting follow Haris. Both are capable of hitting a long ball and will play the role of finisher in the side. Ahmed is handy with his off-break whereas Cutting is more than handy with his medium-pace.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. from Pakistan will be plying his trade for the Surrey Jaguars in the Global T20 Canada 2023. Wasim bowls right-arm pace and is skiddy in nature. He is handy with the bat lower down the order and can hit some lusty blows in the death overs.

Bowlers: Ayaan Khan, Bernard Scholtz, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dillon Heyliger

Ayaan Khan of Oman is a fantastic all-rounder to have in your side and Jaguars have managed to pick him up in the auction. Ayaan has played close to 50 international games and has scored over 1000 runs. He also has close to 30 wickets to his name and is handy with his left-arm spin.

Bernard Scholtz and Sandeep Lamichhane are the other spinners in the side. Scholtz bowls left-arm spin and can bowl in the powerplay. Lamichhane bowls leg spin and has plenty of experience playing in the shortest format. Both will play a key role for the Jaguars in the Global T20 Canada 2023.

Dillon Heyliger has represented Canada in two ODIs and 17 T20Is so far. The right-arm medium pacer has 16 wickets to his name at the international level and will be looking to step up for the Jaguars in the Global T20 Canada 2023.