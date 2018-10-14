Best T20 XI for all the teams since the first ever T20 international

Aayushman Vishwanathan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 107 // 14 Oct 2018, 21:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

The advent of T20 cricket has brought some widespread changes. Along with various T20 leagues being initiated around the globe and the players coming together, this has entirely opened the door for the revolution of one-day cricket as well in the longer format. The shortest format of the game has certainly brought some limitations which are being clear, however, it has also brought fans together and there are new fans emerging from over the world. The associate countries who have been added to this game have brought more spice and competitiveness which had rarely seen before.

The limitation includes that of the fact that the shortest format has given birth for the end of the longest format. The T20 model has not only bought fans, attracting the attention of the fans in masses but also players have begun to lose their much-required temperament to play test cricket.

The slow death of the test cricket is also evident from the fact that the players are choosing the cash-rich extravaganza over the purest form of the game. We have seen players choosing these premier leagues over playing for their own country.

The T20 World Cup, like the fifty-over World Cup, is a carnival in its own right too. It has witnessed close shaves, hat-tricks, a last-ball six, six sixes in an over, super overs, gut-wrenching defeats and many more memorable moments. The T20 leagues, being formulated all over the world has played a decisive role in bridging the gap between rival teams. It has bridged to this extent that the rival players share a great bond not only on the field but also off the field. Along with this, they also possess great respect for their opposition.

Let's have a look at the greatest XI for each team in the shortest format of cricket.

1 / 13 NEXT