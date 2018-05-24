Top 5 T20I knocks by AB de Villiers

Here are some of the finest T20I knocks by AB de Villiers.

AB de Villiers

23rd May was a really sad day for South African cricket as AB de Villiers decided to call it a day on his international career.

Making his international debut in 2004, ABD went on to score 20014 runs in international cricket that included 109 fifties, 47 centuries and 39 Man of the Match awards which is the second most for any South African and 13th most overall.

de Villiers is the second highest run-scorer for South Africa in T20 cricket with 1672 runs that include 10 fifties. The former Proteas skipper has produced a number of phenomenal knocks for his team throughout his 12-year long T20I career.

Here are the best five among those knocks.

#5 30 vs Sri Lanka at Hambantota - 2012

ABD's innings was a crucial factor for South Africa's win

It was the final match of Group C of the 2012 ICC World Twenty20. South Africa were up against hosts Sri Lanka at Hambantota, with both teams already through to the Super 8s.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. However, the start of the match was delayed due to rain.

By the match was in a position to be played, plenty of overs was lost. So, the match was limited to 7 overs a side.

de Villiers came in to bat when the Proteas were 27/2 in 3 overs. With 4 overs to go, ABD batted steadily and also smashed a couple of sixes. He elevated the scoring rate of South Africa and went on to score 30 from 13 deliveries before being dismissed. The Proteas' final score was 78/4 in 7 overs.

Sri Lanka could only score 46/5 in their 7 overs and South Africa won the group. de Villiers was eventually adjudged the Man of the Match.