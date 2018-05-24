Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Top 5 T20I knocks by AB de Villiers

    Here are some of the finest T20I knocks by AB de Villiers.

    Neelabhra Roy
    SENIOR ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 13:44 IST
    712

    ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  South Africa v England
    AB de Villiers

    23rd May was a really sad day for South African cricket as AB de Villiers decided to call it a day on his international career.

    Making his international debut in 2004, ABD went on to score 20014 runs in international cricket that included 109 fifties, 47 centuries and 39 Man of the Match awards which is the second most for any South African and 13th most overall.

    de Villiers is the second highest run-scorer for South Africa in T20 cricket with 1672 runs that include 10 fifties. The former Proteas skipper has produced a number of phenomenal knocks for his team throughout his 12-year long T20I career.

    Here are the best five among those knocks.

    #5 30 vs Sri Lanka at Hambantota - 2012

    CRICKET-ICC-WORLD-T20-MATCH24-IND-RSA
    ABD's innings was a crucial factor for South Africa's win

    It was the final match of Group C of the 2012 ICC World Twenty20. South Africa were up against hosts Sri Lanka at Hambantota, with both teams already through to the Super 8s.

    Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. However, the start of the match was delayed due to rain.

    By the match was in a position to be played, plenty of overs was lost. So, the match was limited to 7 overs a side.

    de Villiers came in to bat when the Proteas were 27/2 in 3 overs. With 4 overs to go, ABD batted steadily and also smashed a couple of sixes. He elevated the scoring rate of South Africa and went on to score 30 from 13 deliveries before being dismissed. The Proteas' final score was 78/4 in 7 overs.

    Sri Lanka could only score 46/5 in their 7 overs and South Africa won the group. de Villiers was eventually adjudged the Man of the Match.

    ICC T20 World Cup South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers AB Retires
