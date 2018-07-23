Best Test XI of the 21st century

Sarthak Karkhanis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20.47K // 23 Jul 2018, 20:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Test Cricket is the oldest format of the game started in 1877. Ever since, then it remained the most respected and entertaining one for the hard-core cricket fans all over the world. Be it a batsman, a bowler or a fielder, this format of the game is a supreme challenge for every cricketer who ever took the field.

Though there are a lot of questions being raised about the future of the oldest format, red ball cricket is still the best format of the game. And as Kevin Pietersen said at the Pataudi Lecture last month, “In my humble opinion, a hard fought 5 day test match remains the greatest all round challenge in modern day sport.”

Though it is sometimes termed as boring, players who graced the game have made it as entertaining as it can be.

The players who have played the game in this century and have produced some classical and memorable performances for the fans around the globe have been selected.

This fantasy team consists of 11 players, some aggressive while some elegant, some had raw pace while some won it by their accuracy. It’s not just how many wickets that they have taken over the course of their career but also taking into consideration the conditions where they were taken in.

Having said that, let us have a look at 11 players who have made a cut in the ‘Test XI of the 21st Century'.

1. Matthew Hayden

The flamboyant Australian opening batsman, Matthew Hayden is the opener of the side. Hayden teared apart almost every bowling attack in his era mostly supported by his regular opening partner, Justin Langer.

He was one of the core members of the legendary Australian side of the early 2000s who dominated the game.

Being one of the better players of spin, he scored 201 against the Indian spin bowling attack in the famous 2001 series which remains one of the highlights of his career. He also scored a World record 380 runs which was later broken by Brian Lara. Hayden’s 380 still remains the highest individual score by an Australian in a test innings.

Hayden's 30 hundreds while opening the batting for the kangaroos is second only to Sunil Gavaskar's 33.

He scored 8625 runs in 103 test matches at a staggering average of 50.74.

1 / 11 NEXT