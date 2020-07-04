BetBarter Zambia Cricket League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

BetBarter Zambia Cricket League will be Zambia's first professional cricket league.

The inaugural edition of ZCT10 League will be played at Lotus sports Club Ground in Lusaka

BetBarter Zambia Cricket League T10 2020

Zambia first professional cricket league; BetBarter Zambia Cricket League T10 2020 will feature four teams, namely Lusaka Heats, Ndola Blitz, Kitwe Kings, and Kabwe Stars.

All four teams will face each other twice in a round-robin format between July 4th, 2020 and July 11th, 2020. The top three teams at the end of the group stage will qualify for the playoffs of the BetBarter Zambia Cricket League T10 (Qualifier and Eliminator).

The final and the playoff games will be played on Sunday, July 12th, 2020. All fifteen fixtures of the league will be played at the Lotus Sports Club Ground in Lusaka.

BetBarter Zambia Cricket League T10 2020 Schedule (All Timings in IST)

July 4, Saturday

Lusaka Heats vs Kitwe Kings at 12:00 PM

Kabwe Stars vs Ndola Blitz at 02:00 PM

Lusaka Heats vs Kabwe Stars at 04:00 PM

Kitwe Kings vs Ndola Blitz at 06:00 PM

Advertisement

July 5, Sunday

Kitwe Kings vs Kabwe Stars at 12:00 PM

Lusaka Heats vs Ndola Blitz at 02:00 PM

Lusaka Heats vs Kabwe Stars at 4:00 PM

Kitwe Kings vs Ndola Blitz at 06:00 PM

July 11, Saturday

Kitwe Kings vs Kabwe Stars at 12:00 PM

Lusaka Heats vs Ndola Blitz at 02:00 PM

Kabwe Stars vs Ndola Blitz at 04:00 PM

Lusaka Heats vs Kitwe Kings at 06:00 PM

Qualifier: July 12, Sunday

Teams: G1 vs G2 at 12:00 PM

Eliminator: July 12, Sunday

Teams: Loser of Qualifier vs G3 at 02:00 PM

Final: July 12, Sunday

Teams: Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator at 5:30 PM

BetBarter Zambia Cricket League T10 2020 live streaming details

All the games of BetBarter Zambia Cricket League T10 Blast will be streamed live on Betbarter's Website, YouTube channel and Betbarter App.

BetBarter Zambia Cricket League T10 2020 Full Squads

Kabwe Stars: Joseph Chinunga (C), Godfrey Kandela (VC), Isaac Mwaba (WK), Allan Nsesha (WK), Gladson Kandela, Kanswe Omala, Tausif panchibaya, Madaliso Mvula, Mohammade Baidu, Mohsin Agaz, Tapson Nyirongo, Ashraf lulat, Lawrence Mutale, Zakir patel and James Zimba

Kitwe Kings: Himal Patel (C), Chetan Reddy (VC), Azhar Bangliwala (WK), Madhawa Kawsha, Azhar Haveliwala, Sarfraz Nomani, Vasim Akram, Joyeb Chand, Bharat Kara, Mahroof Patel, Ayaz Dadabhai, Sanjay Patel, Mohsin Abdhul Hayat, Titus Fernando, Warna Peiris and Bharat Kara.

Lusaka Heats: Mukesh Medium (C), Ashish Desai (VC), Mehul Patel (WK), Viswanadha Mudunuri, Mohammed Sohel Kadva, Aditya Kelkar, Deepak Siroya Bowler, Javid Patel, Nainesh Patel, Hashmi Sayyed, Nitin Jesani, Sebaj Patel, Babu Hayden, Manoj Patel and Irfan Galiya.

Ndola Blitz: Robert Rogers (C), James Squire (VC), Connor Fletcher (WK), Chris Mai, Calion Harris, James Badcock, Aiden Hawksworth, Keyle Russel, James Green, Devan Cowley, Oliver Snart, Thomas vermaark, Richard Parker, Greg Geldenhuys and Craig Stow.