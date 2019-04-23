×
Beuran Hendricks replaces injured Alzarri Joseph at MI

IANS
NEWS
News
45   //    23 Apr 2019, 16:33 IST
IANS Image
Alzarri Joseph. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Left-arm South African fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has signed with the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for the injured Alzarri Joseph for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Joseph picked up an injury during MI's game against Rajasthan Royals on April 13. The West Indian pacer had hurt his right arm while trying to stop a boundary hit.

Joseph was picked as a replacement for Adam Milne and went on to make a dramatic entry into the IPL with a record-breaking spell of six for 12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Three days later, the right-arm pacer hit the winning runs against Kings XI Punjab in his first home game. However, he bowled just two overs in that game, in which he conceded 22 runs, going wicketless. Joseph has featured in nine Tests and 16 ODIs for the West Indies so far.

Hendricks comes in as a replacement, signing up with his second IPL franchise, having represented Kings XI Punjab in the past. The left-armer has played two ODIs and 10 T20Is for South Africa.

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next encounter in Chennai on April 26.

