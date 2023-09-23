Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023: How did the IPL players fare in the final?

Assam CC bagged the silverware after defeating Jharkhand CC by 53 runs in the grand finale of the inaugural Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial Cricket Tournament. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack hosted this one-sided affair.

After losing the toss, Assam CC batted first and racked up a total of 219/6 in 20 overs, thanks to captain Riyan Parag's 119 runs off 56 balls batting at No. 4, featuring a whopping 11 fours and nine sixes at an imposing strike rate of 212.50.

Parag was well supported by Pallav Das, who scored a brilliant half-century to take the side to a dominating total. Vikash Singh and Sushant Mishra bagged two wickets apiece for Jharkhand CC.

In response, Jharkhand CC, led by Virat Singh, never looked in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Anukul Roy, batting in the lower middle-order, top-scored with 42. Mukhtar Hussain was the wrecker-in-chief with a three-wicket haul for Assam CC.

Riyan Parag continued his bowling form, picking up two wickets. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round efforts. In the end, Jharkhand CC could muster only 166/8 runs in 20 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared in the grand finale of the Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023.

Anukul Roy (Jharkhand CC)

Anukul Roy, the all-rounder from Jharkhand, bagged a wicket with the ball, conceding 33 runs in his three-over spell. Interestingly, he was the team's top-scorer with the bat, scoring 42 runs off 28 balls with three fours and as many sixes.

Shahbaz Nadeem (Jharkhand CC)

Shahbaz Nadeem had a poor outing with the ball in hand. In four overs, Nadeem conceded 49 runs without picking up a wicket. Unfortunately, he couldn't make it big with the bat as well, scoring just five runs.

Riyan Parag (Assam CC)

Assam CC captain Riyan Parag was the hero of the day in the final. With the bat, he was simply unstoppable, scoring 119 runs off 56 balls with 11 fours and nine sixes at an impressive average of 212.50. He continued his dominance with the ball as well, scalping two crucial wickets.