Bhuvneshwar Kumar declared fit, to play next India A game

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.25K   //    27 Aug 2018, 18:21 IST

<p>

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been declared fit and will join the India A squad for their next game against South Africa A in the ongoing Quadrangular series.

The 28-year-old speedster, who aggravated his lower back injury during the third ODI of the India-England series, was ruled out of the first three Tests against England and recuperated at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

A statement from the BCCI read: "Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been declared fit & will be a part of the India A squad in the ongoing Quadrangular series. He will feature in the side's next fixture against South Africa A".

He will now play under Shreyas Iyer for India A for their third-place game against the Khaya Zondo-led South Africa A side at the KSCA Alur Grounds on 29th August, the same day the India B team takes on Travis Head's Australia A side at the Chinnaswamy ground.

The Virat Kohli-captained Indian team, trailing 2-0 after the first two games of the series, won the third Test at Trent Bridge to get back into the series. The next Test will commence on the 30th of August at Southampton.

The India A team have already been knocked out of the tournament, losing to South Africa A in today, with Dane Paterson picking up five wickets to fold Iyer's side for just 157. The Proteas gained a bonus point with the victory, but could not seal a spot in the finals.

Australia A, led by a century from Usman Khawaja, managed to go past and get a place in the finals and will face the India B team the same day the third-place game is played, at the Chinnaswamy stadium on August 29.

Here's the complete squad for the India A for the Quadrangular series:

Shreyas Iyer(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ravikumar Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson, Mayank Markande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Mavi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Ambati Rayudu


