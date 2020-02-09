Big Bash League 2019-20: Team of the tournament

Mohit Kalra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Maxwell led Melbourne Stars to the BBL 09 final

Big Bash League has been the second-best T20 league in the world after the IPL. Since its inception in 2011, the Big Bash League (BBL) has caught the world's attention by bringing innovation in their tournament such as the zing bails that lightens when dislodged.

The beauty of this league is the popularity it has gained even when most of the Australian international stars are unavailable due to national duties. Many uncapped Australians have used the platform to get noticed and play in the IPL and for the national team.

After the end of an entertaining season of BBL 2019/20, here is the best XI of the tournament.

#1 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis might make an Australian come back soon

The Australian all-rounder has broken the all-time BBL record of scoring the most runs in a season, playing as a specialist opening batsman for Melbourne Stars. In BBL 09, Marcus Stoinis piled up 695 runs from 16 matches, including a 100 and 6 fifties, and became the first batsman to touch the 600-run mark in a single edition. For his stunning performance throughout the tournament, Stoinis was adjudged as the player of the tournament.

In his journey, the 30-year-old slammed a 79-ball 147 and set the record for the highest individual score in the tournament history. His heroics helped Melbourne Stars finish the league stage at the top of the table.

#2 Alex Hales

Alex Hales had the most successful BBL season in 2019/20

Sydney Thunder had a promising season despite finishing in fifth spot in the points table in the league stage. As per the play-off fixtures in the BBL 09, Thunder still got a chance to reach the finals and Alex Hales single-handedly almost took them to the finals by playing a significant knock of 60 (37 balls) against Hobart Hurricanes in the Eliminator and man-of-the-match-winning performance of 59 (35 balls) against Adelaide Strikers in the Knockout.

The English cricketer ended the season as the second-highest run-getter piling up 576 runs from 17 innings at a healthy strike rate of 146.

1 / 5 NEXT