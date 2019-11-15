Big Bash League 2019: Steven Smith to play for Sydney Sixers

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 16:44 IST SHARE

Steve Smith

Australia’s prolific batsman Steven Smith will be a key attraction when he turns up for Sydney Sixers in the 2019-20 Big Bash League in December. Smith is all set to make a return to BBL cricket after a gap of six years and will rejoin his previous club.

With an eye on next year’s World Cup at home in less than a year, Cricket Australia’s schedule has given the national players a small window to appear in their premier T20 domestic competition.

Speaking to the media, Smith sounded excited about the opportunity to play for the Sydney Sixers again. Australia play their final ODI match against India on January 19 after which Smith is expected to fly back to play for the Sixers on January 23 against Brisbane Heat. and then on January 25 against Melbourne Renegades. He said:

"When the schedule came out and I saw there was a chance to wear the Magenta again I jumped at the opportunity and look forward to joining up with the team after my January national team commitments have ended."

Sydney Sixers' head coach Greg Shipperd stated that this development put forward an excellent opportunity for youngsters in the squad to benefit from Smith's experience and skills. He said:

"While I know the fans will and should be excited by this development, our players will benefit from his skills, support and perspectives on the game."

Smith, who played T20Is against Sri Lanka and Pakistan after a gap of three and a half years, scored two glorious fifties in both the series combined to remove any doubts put on his skills in T20's. In the series against Sri Lanka, Smith scored a magnificent fifty as Australia won all the three T20Is with ease. He got an opportunity to bat only once in the three T20I series against Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 80 runs with 11 fours and one six.

👊 @stevesmith49 captained the Sixers to the inaugural @BBL title in 2012. He's got his sights set on bringing more silverware to the club this time around 🏆



Check out his first full interview since signing with the club for #BBL09 here > https://t.co/HPo5YDMtmh#smashemsixers pic.twitter.com/FhfeIlM6w0 — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) November 14, 2019

Advertisement

A little reminder of the damage Steve Smith can/has/will no doubt continue to do for the @sixersBBL 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/h497HJQi1n — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 15, 2019

2011 ➡ 2019



Fair to say @stevesmith49 has come a long way since his first stint with the @SixersBBL #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/93RXrwkq4p — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 14, 2019