Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 1: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Defending champions Sydney Sixers take on the Melbourne Stars in the tournament opener of BBL 2021-22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Being the defending champions, the Sydney outfit will want to get their campaign underway with a win under their belt. The Sydney side, led by skipper Moises Henriques, possess plenty of talented players in fellow Australians Dan Christian, Josh Phillippe, and Ben Dwarshuis.

The international experience of James Vince, Chris Jordan, and Tom Curran will come in handy as the Sixers look forward to yet another title-winning run. Contributions from un-capped players could be a determining factor as to how far they progress this season.

The Melbourne Stars ended their last season as runners-up. The Stars have been underachievers and have failed to hold their nerve in crunch situations. They are led by skipper Glenn Maxwell and backed by Australian internationals Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Legspinner Qais Ahmed has come in handy on the bouncy Australian tracks.

Billy Stanlake will have to shoulder a lot of responsibility in the bowling department if the Stars are to go one step further this season. Their squad is capable of winning the title but need to apply themselves better during decisive moments in the game.

An evenly fought contest is on the cards as arguably two of the best teams of the tournament collide in the curtain-raiser.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 01 BBL 2021-22.

Date: 5th December 2021.

Time: 2:05 PM

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Pitch Report

The SCG surface has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The batters can play their shots once they are set. The bowlers need to be consistent with their lines and lengths to extract help from the surface. The team that wins the toss will look to chase. Anything beyond the 180 mark is a good total on this surface.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Weather Report

Cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. Rain-interruptions could play spoilsport over the course of the encounter. The temperature is expected to range between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers: Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian, Josh Phillippe (wk), James Vince, Chris Jordan, Lloyd Pope, Tom Curran, Sean Abbot, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Hughes.

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Qais Ahmed, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Liam Hatcher.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

The Sydney Sixers are a balanced side and have applied themselves well in tight situations. The Sixers are expected to finish on top in this encounter. The Melbourne Stars need to bowl well and claim timely breakthroughs if they aspire to win this encounter.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

