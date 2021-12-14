Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 13: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Stars take on the Sydney Sixers in Match 13 of the BBL at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on 15th December.

The Stars have won two of their three games in the tournament so far. Having been beaten by 152 runs in their tournament opener, they went on to beat the Sydney Thunder by four runs in their second game. The Stars once again beat the Thunder by six wickets in their third game of the tournament.

New recruits Qais Ahmed and Andre Russell have come good for the Stars. Brody Couch too has been impressive with the ball in hand. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are the ones to look out for with the bat in hand.

In their previous encounter against the Thunder, the Stars' bowling unit did a great job of restricting the explosive Thunder batting line-up to a 151-run total. Qais Ahmed (2/17) and Brody Couch (2/26) were excellent with the ball in hand.

Chasing a modest 152-run total, the batters got the job done in 17.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis (30-ball 31), Glenn Maxwell (25-ball 40) and Andre Russell (21-ball 42) were the top-scorers for the Stars. Hilton Cartwright’s cameo of 13-ball 23 made sure the Stars got over the line without faltering.

The Sixers, meanwhile, have also won two of their three games in the tournament so far. They beat the Stars by 152 runs in their tournament-opener and then went on to beat the Hobart Hurricanes by 14 runs in their second game. The Sixers then lost to the Hurricanes in what was a rain-curtailed encounter by 44 runs.

Skipper Moises Henriques has been consistent with the bat in hand, having scored over 170 runs in their three games. Josh Phillippe and James Vince will be players to watch out for from the batters. Sean Abbott and Steve O’Keefe have been impressive so far with the ball in hand.

In their previous game against the Hobart Hurricanes, the Sixers fell prey to a rampant Matthew Wade who was hitting sixes at will that day. Englishmen Chris Jordan and Tom Curran were the lone wicket-takers as the Sixers’ bowling line-up conceded 213 runs.

Josh Phillippe, with his 46-ball 72, was their top run-scorer. James Vince (22-ball 26), Moises Henriques (25-ball 26) and Dan Christian (nine-ball 12) played crucial cameos but were unable to carry their team over the finishing line in what was a steep chase.

The Stars will view this contest as a chance at redemption and take revenge for the hammering they took in the tournament-opener.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Match 13 BBL 2022-22.

Date: 15th December 2021.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: MCG, Melbourne.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The surface at the MCG is perfectly suited for T20 cricket. It has a true bounce and is expected to assist the batters. The pacers will play crucial roles for their sides as they need to bowl a probing line up front and chip in with wickets at regular intervals to slow down the scoring-rate.

The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface. The team that bats first will aspire to close in on the 180-run mark.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to greet the two sides at the venue. Temperatures are likely to range between 13 and 20 degrees Celsius. Occasional showers are expected to be a feature of matchday.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Qais Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Brody Couch.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Phillippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Sean Abbot, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Ben Manenti.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

The Melbourne Stars are on a roll, having won their last two games heading into this encounter. The arrival of Andre Russell and Qais Ahmed has bolstered their side and improved its balance.

The Melbourne Stars are favorites to finish on top in this encounter. The Sixers are a quality side and cannot be counted out, but they need to put up a decent bowling performance to win this game.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Josh Phillipe score another half-century in this contest? Yes No 3 votes so far