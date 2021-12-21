Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 17: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers in the 17th match of the Big Bash League 2021. The Docklands Stadium in Melbourne will host this high-octane contest on December 22.

The Melbourne Renegades got off to a winning start to the competition but have since struggled, losing their next two games. They suffered a heavy loss against Brisbane Heat in their most recent match. After being asked to bat first, the Renegades batters could only manage to score 140 in their 20 overs.

The bowlers tried hard and picked up five wickets but couldn’t defend the total as the Heat chased down the total in the 17th over. The Renegades need to be at their absolute best against the upbeat Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, are on a roll in the competition so far. They have played four games so far, winning them all. The Scorchers are the only unbeaten side in the competition.

They defeated the Hobart Hurricanes convincingly in their last game. Batting first, the Scorchers posted 167 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Hurricanes to 125, winning the game by 42 runs.

The Scorchers look unstoppable at the moment and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 17, Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: December 22nd 2021, Wednesday, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The pitch at Docklands Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Melbourne is expected to hover between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Mackenzie Harvey led the charge with the bat at the top of the order as he remained unbeaten on 71 to help his side post 140 against Brisbane Heat. Zahir Khan was good with the ball as he made a couple of scalps but they failed to defend the total, losing the game by five wickets.

Probable XI

Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Mohammad Nabi, James Seymour, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

Perth Scorchers

Kurtis Patterson was brilliant as he scored 78, opening the batting. A quickfire 30 off just 11 balls from Ashton Agar helped them put up 167 on the board. Andrew Tye picked up three wickets and was well-supported by the other bowlers as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

The two teams are arriving in this contest with contrasting fortunes. The struggling Renegades need to be on their toes to challenge the confident Scorchers in the upcoming clash.

The Perth Scorchers have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this encounter.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Mitchell Marsh to score a fifty? Yes No 2 votes so far