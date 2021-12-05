Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 2: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Thunder take on the Brisbane Heat in Match 2 of the Big Bash League at Manuka Oval on Monday, December 6.

The Sydney Thunder had a brilliant tournament last time around, before they were beaten in the playoffs. They have a star-studded line-up, led by Usman Khawaja.

Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green and Alex Ross have been around for a while and have experience under their belt.

The experience of foreign players Alex Hales, Sam Billings and Saqib Mahmood will also come in handy and play a crucial role in determining how far the Thunder progress in the tournament.

The Brisbane Heat also had an outstanding run in the tournament last year. They were among the top contenders for the title until they were beaten by eventual runners-up Perth Scorchers.

Their batting line-up has firepower with the likes of Chris Lynn and Max Bryant capable of turning the game on its head at will.

Spinners Mitchell Swepson and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have the capability to run-through any batting line-up. Jimmy Peirson has proven himself to be a beyond-capable leader, having a rather successful season last time around.

An evenly fought contest is on the cards as the two quality sides take-on each other. Both sides will be looking to kick-off their campaign with a win under their belt.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Match 02 BBL 2021-22.

Date: December 6, 2021

Time: 2:05 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heats Pitch Report

The surface at Manuka Oval is a good batting track. The batters can play their shots once they get their eye in. The bowlers need to be consistent with their lines and lengths to keep the scoring-rate under check.

The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface. The team batting first will look to register a total which is around the 170+ mark. The bowlers need to vary their pace wisely to induce a mistake from the batters.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to greet both sides at the venue. Temperatures are expected to range between 12 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Rain interruptions could play spoilsport in what is expected to be an enthralling day of cricket for fans of the two sides.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Sam Billings (wk), Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha, Arjun Nair, Jonathan Cook, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting (c), Alex Ross, Oliver Davies.

Brisbane Heat: Jimmy Peirson (c &wk), Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jack Wildermuth, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Duckett, Tom Cooper, James Bazley.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction

The Brisbane Heat are a balanced side and have historically had the wood over the Sydney Thunder outfit.

Brisbane Heat are favorites to finish on top in this encounter. The Thunder will rely on their bowling and top order if they are to beat an aggressive Brisbane Heat side.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Arjun Panchadar