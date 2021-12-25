Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 20: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

It’s time for a Sydney Derby. The Sydney Thunder will square off against the Sydney Sixers in the 20th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22. Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney will host this exciting contest.

The Sydney Thunder are placed fourth in the BBL points table. They have won two games and lost as many and have nine points to their name. They defeated Brisbane Heat in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Thunder posted 196 on the board, losing seven wickets thanks to a brilliant cameo from Sam Billings. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over the Heat on 143, winning the game by 53 runs.

The Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, are placed second in the points table. They have won four games so far and out of five and have 14 points under their belt. They beat the Adelaide Strikers in their previous fixture. Batting first, the Strikers batters struggled throughout the innings as they only scored 147 in their 20 overs.

Contributions from the Sixers batters helped them chase down the total with four balls to spare. Both sides are coming off wins in their previous games and will to carry forward the winning momentum.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Match 20, Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: December 26th 2021, Sunday, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Showground Stadium is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sydney is expected to range between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Sunday. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Good contributions from the top-order batters laid the foundation and Sam Billings played a fantastic innings of 64 off just 27 balls to help his side post 196 on the board. Saqib Mahmood and Tanveer Sangha picked up four and three wickets respectively to help them knock over Heat on 143.

Probable XI

Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sanga

Sydney Sixers

Sean Abbott and Daniel Christian picked up three wickets apiece, helping their side restrict the Strikers on 147. The batters then backed up their bowlers and Jordan Sil played a well-composed innings of 36 to help his side chase down the total in the last over.

Probable XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

The Sydney Derby will take place on December 26. Both the Thunder and Sixers are coming off wins in their respective last games and will look forward to performing in the same way. Expect a cracking contest on Sunday.

The Sydney Sixers have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this encounter.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

