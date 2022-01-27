Big Bash League 2021-22, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Perth Scorchers will square off against Sydney Sixers in a thrilling Big Bash League 2021-22 final at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. The two teams are the most consistent sides in the history of the competition and will look to add more silverware to their name.

Having topped the group stages, Perth Scorchers faced Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier. In a brilliant all-round performance, the Scorchers defeated the Sixers comprehensively to seal a berth in the final.

Batting first, the Scorchers posted 189 on the board, losing only three wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over the Sixers on 141, winning the game by 48 runs. They will be hoping to repeat their performance one final time in the summit clash against the Sixers.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, had to take the longer route to reach the final. After losing against the Scorchers in the Qualifier, they faced the Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger, where they came out on top in a nerve-racking contest.

Bowling first, the Sixers had a dream start as they picked up three wickets in quick succession. But they failed to create further inroads as the Strikers scored 167 in their 20 overs.

With a number of players missing out, Hayden Kerr was sent to open the batting and he played the knock of his life with an unbeaten 98 to guide his side across the line on the last ball.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Details:

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Final, Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 28th 2021, Friday, 02:10 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The pitch at Docklands Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface as they often tend to miss their mark.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Weather Forecast

The day is not likely to have ideal conditions for a final match. Temperatures will range between 18 and 31 degrees Celsius with heavy rain predicted throughout the day.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Josh Inglis and Kurtis Patterson scored 79 and 64 respectively at the top of the order to help the team post 189 on the board against the Sixers in their most recent face-off. The bowlers bowled brilliantly, with wickets being spread among them. The Scorchers have to replicate those efforts if they want to win the title.

Probable XI

Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Sixers

Sean Abbott starred with the ball, picking up three wickets as they restricted the Strikers to 167 in their last match. Hayden Kerr was fantastic with the bat and a fantastic cameo from Sean Abbott (41 off 20 balls) helped them get across the line on the last ball of the match.

Probable XI

Justin Avendano, Hayden Kerr, Jake Carder, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jay Lenton (wk), Nathan Lyon, Steve OKeefe

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

We have witnessed some intense battles between these two sides so far. Another one is expected on Friday. It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations in the final of the Big Bash League 2022.

Sydney Sixers will be brimming with confidence after their win against the Strikers in the Challenger. It won’t be a surprise if they beat the Scorchers in the final on Friday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this encounter.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Josh Inglis to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far