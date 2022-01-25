Big Bash League 2021-22, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Sixers will lock horns with the Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger of the Big Bash League 2021-22 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). It’s all to play for as the winner of this game will go through to the final to face the Perth Scorchers.

The Sydney Sixers suffered a heavy loss to the Perth Scorchers in the Qualifier and missed a chance to qualify for the final. After being asked to bowl first, the bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the Scorchers posted 189 on the board in their 20 overs.

The Sixers’ batters failed to adapt to the conditions. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ben Dwarshuis, lower down the order, scored 66 off just 29 balls but they were eventually bundled out on 141, losing the game by 48 runs. The defending champions will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their upcoming fixture.

The Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, are on a roll. They defeated the Hobart Hurricanes in the Eliminator and carried forward the winning momentum by beating the Sydney Thunder in the Knockout to seal a berth in the Challenger.

Batting first, the Strikers scored 184 in their 20 overs, losing six wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters as they defended the total successfully.

The Strikers held their nerves in the end as they won the game by six runs. They will be eager to repeat their performance in the Challenger.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Challenger, Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 26th 2021, Wednesday, 01:55 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be on their toes as they often tend to miss their mark.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Melbourne are expected to range between 19 and 24 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Hayden Kerr picked up two wickets but the team failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Scorchers posted 189 on the board. The batters disappointed with only Ben Dwarshuis managing to contribute.

Probable XI

Josh Philippe (wk), Justin Avendano, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Bertus/Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve OKeefe

Adelaide Strikers

Ian Cockbain scored 65 off 38 balls and was well-supported by other batters in their last game against the Thunder. Harry Conway and Peter Siddle picked up two wickets apiece.

Probable XI

Matthew Short, Alex Carey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Travis Head, Jonathan Wells, Matt Renshaw, Thomas Kelly, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Having lost against the Scorchers in the Qualifier, the Sixers have to be on their toes to bounce back. The Strikers, meanwhile, have been phenomenal in their last few games and will look to continue the winning momentum.

As the defending champions, the Sixers will be eager to make amends and continue their title defense. They are expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this encounter.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

