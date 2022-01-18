Big Bash League 2021-22, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details 

The Sydney Thunder will play against the Melbourne Renegades in the 55th game of the Big Bash League 2021-22. The venue for this ground will be the Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG).

The Sydney Thunder are in third position with eight wins and five defeats in 13 games and are looking really good as a team. The Renegades, on the other hand, have yet again performed badly and are at the bottom of the points table with only three wins and nine defeats in 13 matches.

The Thunder won the match by a huge margin of 129 runs when the two sides played each other earlier this season. They scored 209 runs batting first. Daniel Sams scored a brilliant 98* off just 44 balls while Alex Hales scored 63 off just 28 balls. Kane Richardson picked two wickets.

The Renegades were then bowled out for just 68 runs. Mohammad Hasnain picked three wickets while Tanveer Sangha and Gurinder Sandhu picked two wickets each. Both Daniel Sams and Nathan McAndrew had a wicket each to their name. James Seymour was the highest scorer for Melbourne with 25 runs.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 55, Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: 19th January 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has been slightly slower. Spinners and slow bowlers or bowlers with variations will like this wicket. The average 1st innings score here is 157 runs. Chasing teams have won 32 games out of 62.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Forecast

It will be a sunny day in Melbourne with the temperature being around 24-27 degrees celsius during game time.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja will be back for this game giving a stellar performance in the Ashes. Ben Cutting should come back into the XI as well. They have played really good cricket until now and will look to do the same before the playoffs.

Probable XI

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Matt Gilkes (wk), Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green(c), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha

Melbourne Renegades

The Renegades have nothing to lose now and they will play for pride. They’ll look to give a chance to the players who haven’t got many chances in the tournament so far. Melbourne will look to end their campaign on a winning note.

Probable XI

Aaron Finch, James Seymour, Shaun Marsh, Unmukt Chand, Sam Harper (wk), Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Joshua Lalor, Zak Evans, Zahir Khan

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

The Thunder have been in excellent form and they will be the clear favorites for this game against the Renegades. It will be the last game of the season for the Renegades and they’ll look to end their campaign with a win.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win this match.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony Liv.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Alex Hales score a fifty? Yes No 4 votes so far