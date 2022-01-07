Big Bash League 2021, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades take on the Sydney Thunder in Match 39 of this season's BBL at the Marvel Stadium, on 8 January.

The Melbourne Renegades have had a rather disappointing tournament so far. Having won only three of their nine games, they are currently positioned fifth in the points table. They won only one of their first five games before going on to win two of their three completed games, helping them find their groove.

The Renegades lost their sixth fixture of the tournament to the Hobart Hurricanes by 85 runs. Their next fixture against the Sydney Sixers ended as a no result owing to rain. They were then handed a five-wicket defeat by the Melbourne Stars before beating the Brisbane Heat by the same margin.

Bowling first, the Renegades reduced a rather in-experienced Heat side to a below par 128-run total. Kane Richardson (2/22), Zahir Khan (2/21) and Mohammad Nabi (2/19) were the stars with the ball in hand.

Shaun Marsh (35-ball 57) and Aaron Finch (28-ball 37) were the architects of the chase, as the Renegades chased down the target with five overs to chase. Nic Maddinson’s cameo of 22 ensured that they crossed the finish line comfortably.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Thunder have had a rather desirable start to their tournament. Having won six of their nine games, they are currently placed 3rd on the points table. The Thunder won only two of their first five games, but have gone on to win all four of their following games.

They beat the Perth Scorchers by 34 runs in their sixth fixture. The side then went on to beat the Adelaide Strikers by 22 runs in their first face-off of the season and by 28 runs in the reverse fixture. They then beat the Scorchers by six wickets.

Bowling first, the Thunder restricted the Scorchers to a chaseable 133-run total. Gurinder Sandhu, with figures of 4/22 was the star with the ball in hand. Saqib Mahmood (2/42), Daniel Sams (1/28) and Chris Green (1/9) played crucial roles as well.

Jason Sangha (26-ball 34), Alex Hales (32-ball 26) and Matthew Gilkes (23-ball 32) scored the bulk of the team’s runs. Cameos from Sam Billings (11-ball 19) and Oliver Davies (10-ball 19) ensured that the Thunder got over the line in what was a closely contested encounter.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, Match 39 BBBL 2021-22.

Date: 8 January 2022.

Time: 12:35 PM IST.

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Pitch Report

The surface at the Marvel Stadium is a good cricketing surface. The pitch is expected to assist the batters, who can play their shots post a careful initial passage of play.

Meanwhile, the pacers will need to utilize the initial overs to provide their team with timely break-throughs. The contribution from the seamers could define the course of the encounter on this surface.

The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to greet both sides at the venue but no rain is expected throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to range between 15 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Sam Harper has been consistent with the bat for the Melbourne Renegades. The return of Maddinson, Marsh and Finch has also added a layer of experience to an aggressive batting line-up. Kane Richardson and Zahir Khan have played crucial roles with the ball in hand so far.

Probable XI

Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Mackenzie Harvey, James Seymour, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Zak Evans.

Sydney Thunder

Sam Billings and Jason Sangha have been dependable with the bat in hand for the Sydney Thunder. In the bowling department, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu and Saqib Mahmood have played crucial roles.

Probable XI

Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Saqib Mahmood.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Both teams have struck some great form recently. With some quality match-winners in both squads, spectators can expect a cracker of a match. Current form is on the Sydney Thunder's side and they are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

However, the Melbourne Renegades are a strong side, and a good bowling performance from them could leave the Thunder reeling in this encounter.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

