Big Bash League 2021, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

It’s time for the Melbourne Derby. The Melbourne Stars will square off against the Melbourne Renegades in the 33rd match of the Big Bash League 2021. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host this encounter.

The Stars have played seven games so far and have 10 points to their name. They have won three and lost four.

They suffered a heavy loss against the Perth Scorchers in their previous game. Batting first, the Scorchers posted 180 on the board, losing eight wickets.

The Stars openers gave them a solid start but a lack of contribution from their other batters resulted in them getting knocked over for 130. They need to be on their toes in their next clash against the Renegades.

The Renegades, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have managed to win only a single game out of seven and lost five. Their last game against the Sixers was washed out due to rain.

Before the Sixers game, they lost to the Hobart Hurricanes. After being asked to bat first, the Hurricanes scored 206 in their 20 overs. The Renegades faltered in the chase as they were bundled out on 121, losing the game by 85 runs. They need to be at their absolute best to get a win under their belt.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 33, Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: January 3rd 2021, Monday, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Monday as the surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Forecast

The temperature in Melbourne is expected to hover between 15 to 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

Haris Rauf and Qais Ahmad picked up two wickets each but the Scorchers posted a huge 180 on the board. Joe Clarke at the top of the order scored a fifty but the other batters failed to contribute as they were bundled out on 130.

Probable XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Charlie Wakim, Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Justin Avendano, Tom O Connell, Qais Ahmad, Xavier Crone, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf

Melbourne Renegades

The Renegades’ previous fixture against the Sixers was washed out due to rain. They suffered a heavy loss against the Hurricanes before that. The Renegades are struggling in the competition and need to be on their toes to turn the tables around.

Probable XI

Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, James Seymour, Jake Fraser, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson (c), Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

The iconic MCG will host the Melbourne Derby. Both sides are struggling in the competition and will look to gain some momentum. Both sides have exciting players on their side and it promises to be a cracker of a contest on Monday.

Melbourne Stars look a well-settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars to win this encounter.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

