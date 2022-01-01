Big Bash League 2021, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Stars will lock horns against Perth Scorchers in the 31st match of the Big Bash League 2021-22. The Junction Oval in Melbourne will host this game.

The Melbourne Stars have won three games so far, and lost as many. They have ten points in their kitty. They beat Brisbane Heat in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Stars posted a mammoth total of 207 runs on the board. They then restricted the Heat to 187, and will now look forward to continuing that momentum.

Perth Scorchers, meanwhile, have won six of their seven games, and have 21 points against their name. Their only loss came in their previous clash against the Sydney Thunder.

Bowling first, they conceded 200 runs to Thunder in twenty overs. In response, they fell short of their target by 34 runs. They will now seek a return to winning ways.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Match 31, Big Bash League 2021.

Date and Time: January 2nd 2021, Sunday; 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Junction Oval is a balanced one. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, so batters can play their strokes freely. The surface is unlikely to change much as the game progresses.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Melbourne is expected to range between 16 and 27 degrees Celsius on matchday. There could be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

On the back of a solid partnership between Joe Clarke (85) and Hilton Cartwright (79), the Stars posted 207 runs against the Heat. Brody Couch and Qais Ahmad picked up three wickets apiece to help them defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Joe Burns, Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch.

Perth Scorchers

Matthew Kelly picked up three wickets, but they allowed the Thunder to score 200 in their twenty overs. Colin Munro remained unbeaten on 64, and was well-supported by Andrew Tye (44 off 25 balls), but they couldn’t take their team home.

Probable XI

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Peter Hatzoglou.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

The Stars beat Heat convincingly in their last game, whereas the Scorchers’ unbeaten run came to an end in a defeat against Thunder. The Scorchers will look to get back to winning ways, whereas the Stars will be eager to keep performing in the same way.

The Stars have the winning momentum behind them, so expect them to carry that forward by beating the Perth Scorchers on Sunday.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars to win this game.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv.

