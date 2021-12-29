Big Bash League 2021, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers take on the Melbourne Stars in match 27 of the BBL at Optus Stadium on December 30.

Perth Scorchers are off to a flying start in the tournament. Having won six of their seven games in the tournament so far, they are currently placed 1st in the points table. They beat the Brisbane Heat by 6 runs in their tournament-opener. They then went on to beat the Adelaide Strikers by 49 runs in their second game of the tournament.

They beat the Hobart Hurricanes by 53 runs in their third game of the tournament. They then went on to beat the Hurricanes in the reverse fixture by 42 runs. They then went on to beat the Melbourne Renegades by 21 runs. They then beat the Renegades by 8 wickets in the reverse fixture.

Taking on the Sydney Thunder, the Scorchers faced their first defeat of the tournament. Chasing a mammoth 201-run target, the Scorchers fell 34 runs short. Matthew Kelly (3/30) and Mitchell Marsh (2/50) were the top wicket-takers. Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff chipped in with one wicket each.

The Scorchers lost early wickets in an attempt to accelerate their scoring-rate. Colin Munro (43-ball 64) and Andrew Tye (25-ball 44) were the stars with the bat.

The Melbourne Stars have blown hot and cold throughout the tournament. Having won three of their six games in the tournament, they are currently positioned 5th in the points table. They faced a humiliating 152-run defeat at the hands of the Sydney Sixers in their tournament-opener.

They then registered a 4-run victory over the Sydney Thunder in what was a closely contested match. They registered their second win of the tournament, beating the Thunders by 6 wickets in the reverse fixture. They were once again beaten by the Sixers by 7 wickets in the reverse fixture. They then lost to the Hobart Hurricanes by 24 runs.

Taking on the Brisbane Heat, the Stars registered a 20-run victory. Defending a gigantic 208-run target, the Stars restricted the Heat to 187/9. Batting first, the Stars lost early wickets, Joe Clarke (44-ball 85) and Hilton Cartwright (44-ball 79) first consolidated the innings and then accelerated.

Qais Ahmed put up a great all-round performance, scoring a quick cameo with the bat and accounting for 3 breakthroughs with the ball. Brody Couch registered figures of 3/34, while Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile claimed a wicket each.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 27 BBL 2021-22.

Date: December 30, 2021.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Pitch Report

The surface at Optus Stadium is a good cricketing surface. It is expected to be good for batting and there is something on offer for the quicker bowlers as well. The Pacers need to hit the back of the length to extract the assistance on offer from this surface. The onus will lie with the pacers to provide their team with early and timely breakthroughs. The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to greet both the sides at the venue. The temperature is expected to range between 18 and 37 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day’s play.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Colin Munro and Kurtis Patterson have been impressive with the bat for the Scorchers. Mitchell Marsh has put up some great all-round performances and will be expected to replicate them. Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff have been clinical with the ball in hand.

Probable XI

Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Laurie Evans, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Kelly.

Melbourne Stars

The inclusion of Andre Russell and Qais Ahmed has added yet another dimension to an already formidable side. Glenn Maxwell and Joe Clarke will be the ones to watch out for with the bat in hand. Qais Ahmed and Brody Couch will be crucial with the ball in hand.

Probable XIs

Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke(wk), Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Qais Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Brody Couch.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

Both sides have quite a few match-winners amongst their ranks. The Perth Scorchers, however, are in form and have applied themselves better in crunch situations. Perth Scorchers are expected to finish on top in what is expected to be a closely contested match.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars TV and Live Streaming Details.

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

