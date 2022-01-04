Big Bash League 2021, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers will take on the Sydney Sixers in Match 34 of the Big Bash League 2021. Carrara Oval in Queensland will host this clash, which comes as part of a reshuffled schedule following a COVID-19 scare.

The Perth Scorchers faced the Melbourne Stars in their last game and defeated them comprehensively. Batting first, the Scorchers scored 180 in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets.

The bowlers then stepped forward and backed up their batters to knock over the Stars on 130, giving the team a win by 50 runs. The Scorchers will look to carry the winning momentum forward in this match.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers’ previous fixture against the Renegades was washed out due to rain. Before that, they defeated the Brisbane Heat to register their sixth win of the competition.

The bowlers did a fine job of bowling the Heat out on 105. They had a shaky start to their chase but Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis ensured they got across the line on the last ball of the match.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 34, Big Bash League 2021.

Date and Time: January 4th 2021, Tuesday, 01:45 PM IST.

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The pitch at Carrara Oval is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat while the bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Queensland are expected to range between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Kurtis Patterson scored a well-composed fifty (54 off 39 balls) in the Scorchers' previous match. He was well-supported by Colin Munro (40 off 20) as the team posted 180 on the board. Tymal Mills picked up three wickets and the other bowlers bowled brilliantly to knock over the Stars on 130.

Probable XI

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills.

Sydney Sixers

Sean Abbott picked up four wickets as it helped them get the Heat all out for just 105. The batters struggled throughout their innings, but a solid partnership between Abbott (37*) and Ben Dwarshuis (23) helped them get across the line on the last ball.

Probable XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Shadab Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

The match between the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers will be a clash of the table-toppers. Both sides have been fantastic so far and it promises to be a cracker of a contest on Tuesday. It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations.

Perth Scorchers have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat the Sydney Sixers on Tuesday.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this encounter.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

