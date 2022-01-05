Big Bash League 2021, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers will square off against the Sydney Thunder in Match 38 of the Big Bash League 2021 at Carrara Oval, Queensland.

The Perth Scorchers have had a terrific campaign so far, winning eight encounters out of the nine that they have been a part of. Apart from a loss against this very opposition, the Scorchers have comfortably gotten over the line on most occasions against the other sides.

In their previous match against the Sixers, the Scorchers snared a narrow 10-run win. Batting first, the Scorchers posted 143 runs on the board, riding on a quickfire 24-ball 43 from Aaron Hardie. Ashton Agar's 20-ball 29 was also instrumental in the Scorchers reaching the total as well.

The Scorchers went on to defend the total as Lance Morris picked up two crucial wickets early on that set the tone for the rest of the innings. Tymal Mills and Andrew Tye each contributed three wickets.

The Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, have five wins and three losses to their name from eight encounters. After a rocky start to the season, the Thunder have won three on the trot recently and will be looking to keep the winning momentum going against the Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 38, Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 6th 2021, Thursday, 03:45 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Pitch Report

The pitch at Carrara Oval is good for batting as the ball comes nicely onto the bat on this surface. The bowlers need to adapt to the conditions well and will need to execute their plans to perfection to stem the flow of runs.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Weather Forecast

The temperature in Queensland will hover around the 24-degree Celsius mark. There is a 57% chance of precipitation and fans just might be in for a rain-marred contest.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Aaron Hardie played a whirlwind innings in the previous encounter while Ashton Agar played a quick knock as well. Lance Morris, Mills and Tye were terrific with the ball and will be looking to replicate their performances against the Thunder.

Probable XI

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gilkes missed out on a century in the previous match by just seven runs. Mohammad Hasnain picked up a three-fer while Jason Sangha and Saquib Mahmood chipped in with two wickets each. Daniel Sams and Chris Green were economical and picked up one wicket apiece.

Probable XI

Matthew Gilkes, Ben Cutting, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Mohammad Hasnain, Saqib Mahmood

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

The Scorchers have had a terrific campaign so far and are the better of the two sides. They have previously lost against the Thunder and will be hungry for exacting revenge in this encounter.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this encounter

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

