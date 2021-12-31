Big Bash League 2021, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Sixers will square off against the Melbourne Renegades in the 30th match of the Big Bash League 2021. The International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour will host this exciting contest.

The Sydney Sixers are on a roll in the competition so far. They are sitting at the top of the table, with 21 points to their name. They defeated Brisbane Heat in their last game in a nail-biting contest. Batting first, the Heat batters struggled to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 105.

The Sixers didn’t have the best of starts, losing four wickets inside the powerplay, but Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis put up a solid partnership, in the end, to guide them home on the last ball, winning the game by two wickets.

The Melbourne Renegades are struggling in the competition. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with five points to their name. They suffered a heavy loss against Hobart Hurricanes in their last game. On the back of a century from Ben McDermott, the Hurricanes posted 206 on the board.

Sam Harper of Renegades scored a fifty at the top of the order but the other batters failed to contribute as they were knocked over on 121, losing the game by 85 runs.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 30, Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: January 1, 2021, Saturday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The pitch at International Sports Stadium is a balanced track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The surface won’t change much as the game progresses.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sydney is expected to hover between 18 to 23 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match as there is a heavy chance of rain predicted on Saturday.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Sean Abbott starred with the ball, picking up four wickets as it helped them clean up the Heat on 105. Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis remained unbeaten on 37 and 23 respectively to help their side chase down the total on the last ball.

Probable XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Shadab Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope

Melbourne Renegades

Reece Topley picked up two wickets but the other bowlers failed to deliver as the Hurricanes posted a mammoth total on the board. Sam Harper scored 57 at the top of the order but lack of support meant that they were bundled out on 121 in pursuit of 207.

Probable XI

Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

The Sixers won a thriller of a contest against the Heat in their previous fixture whereas the Renegades lost to the Hurricanes in their last game. The Renegades need to be on their toes to challenge the defending champions in their upcoming fixture.

Sydney Sixers have the winning momentum behind them and we expect them to carry it forward by beating the Melbourne Renegades on Saturday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this encounter.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Prem Deshpande

