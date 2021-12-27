Big Bash League 2021, Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Thunder take on the Perth Scorchers in Match No. 24 of the BBL at Manuka Oval on December 28.

The Sydney Thunder have had a rather disappointing start to their tournament, having won only two of their five games so far. They are currently in fourth position in the points table.

The Thunder beat the Brisbane Heat in their tournament-opener by seven wickets. They then lost two games in a row to the Melbourne Stars. The Thunder bounced back to beat the Brisbane Heat by 53 runs in the reverse fixture.

They went down to the Sydney Sixers by 30 runs in their most recent encounter. Daniel Sams was the star with the ball in hand with figures of 2/29. Chris Green and Saqib Mahmood chipped in with one wicket each.

Jason Sangha (30-ball 47) and Daniel Sams (11-ball 28) were the stars with the bat in hand. Alex Hales, Alex Ross and Ben Cutting played crucial cameos but were unsuccessful in carrying their team over the finishing line.

Perth Scorchers, meanwhile, are off to a flying start to their campaign. They have won all six of their games so far and are placed at the top of the points table. The Scorchers beat the Heat by six runs in their tournament-opener, which was followed by a 49-run win over the Adelaide Strikers. They went on to beat the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades twice in their next few outings.

In their previous face-off against the Melbourne Renegades, the Scorchers thumped the Renegades by eight wickets. Jason Behrendorff (2/19), Tymal Mills (2/36) and Ashton Agar (2/38) were the stars with the ball in hand. Mitchell Marsh put up a great all-round performance, claiming a wicket and scoring a 33-ball 42.

Colin Munro was the star with the bat in hand, scoring a 32-ball 58 and guiding his team to victory. Cameron Bancroft (19-ball 23) and Josh Inglis (18-ball 23) played crucial cameos.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Match 24, BBL 2021-22

Date: 28th December 2021

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

Manuka Oval has a good cricketing surface. The pitch is expected to assist the batters, who can play their shots post a careful initial passage of play. The pacers need to utilize the initial passage and provide their team with timely breakthroughs.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is likely to range between 7 and 20 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected throughout the day.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gikes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha.

Perth Scorchers

Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Laurie Evans, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Peter Hatzoglou, Jason Behrendorff.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers have hit a purple patch and are in great form. The Perth Scorchers have a balanced squad and are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

