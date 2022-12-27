Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 18, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades are scheduled to lock horns in Match 18 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Wednesday, December 28. The match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Sixers, captained by Moises Henriques, are precariously placed sixth in the Big Bash League points table with a poor net run rate of -1.025. However, having won their last two matches, the Sixers have slowly but steadily begun climbing the ladder and have made amends after a poor start.

They will come into this match after beating the Melbourne Stars by seven wickets on December 26. After being put in to field first, the Sixers restricted the Stars to 150/5. Thereafter, Henriques scored 52 off 32 to help his team chase the target down in 19.1 overs.

Meanwhile, the Renegades, captained by Nic Maddinson, are third in the Big Bash League points table with a net run rate of 0.291. After winning their first three matches in the tournament, the Renegades faced their first defeat by eight runs at the hands of the Hobart Hurricanes in their last game.

Their bowlers did an excellent job restricting the Hurricanes to 122 in 18 overs. However, their batters faltered big time as the they were bowled out for 114 in 19.2 overs. Will Sutherland scored 40 runs off 29 balls with two fours and as many sixes, but his efforts were in vain.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 18, Big Bash League 2022-23.

Date and Time: December 28, 2022, Wednesday, 01:45 pm IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The team batting second has had a decent advantage at the SCG in the tournament. Hence, winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Forecast

There is a 6% chance of rain, but it’s not expected to cause any delay in the match. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 80s.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Steve O'Keefe, Izharulhaq Naveed.

Melbourne Renegades

Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Jake Fraser McGurk, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, David Moody, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

The Melbourne Renegades faltered in the batting department in their previous game, but they are in pretty good form overall. The Sydney Sixers are also in decent form, having won their last two matches, and could put up a good fight.

The team batting second should be able to come up trumps in this Big Bash League 2022-23 encounter.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this encounter.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App.

