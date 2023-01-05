Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 31, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will face each other in Match No. 30 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Friday, January 6. The match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, have had a topsy-turvy run in the ongoing edition of the tournament. They are placed third in the table with nine points and a net run rate of -0.281. However, after losing their first two matches, the Sixers have made amends to a large extent.

Their previous match against the Brisbane Heat couldn’t produce a result due to rain. But the Sixers would be a tad concerned with their bowling attack as the Heat scored 147 for the loss of six wickets in 13 overs. Barring Steve O’Keefe, all the other bowlers were taken for runs.

The Stars, captained by Adam Zampa, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.556. They will go into the match after losing to the Melbourne Renegades by 33 runs at the MCG. The defeat also pushed them to the bottom of the table.

Bowlers did an excellent job as the Stars restricted the Renegades to 141 for the loss of seven wickets. Trent Boult and Luke Wood picked up two wickets apiece. Nick Larkin scored an unbeaten 48 in the run-chase, but the Stars ended with 108 for the loss of nine wickets.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Match 31, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 6, 2023, Friday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has been a decent one for batting, but chasing hasn’t been all that easy. Scores above the 150-run mark may not be easy to chase down. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 30s. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa (c)

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

The Sixers have been in decent enough form, although their bowlers faltered a wee bit in the previous game. The Stars haven’t been in great form and here lies the chance for the Sixers to secure another crucial win.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win the match.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

