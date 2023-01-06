Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 33, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will face off in Match No. 33 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Saturday, January 7. The match will take place at the Perth Stadium.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, have arguably been the standout team in the tournament. Having won five out of seven matches, they are the table-toppers with an impressive net run rate of +0.733. They will go into the game after losing to Sydney Thunder by six wickets.

After opting to bat first, the Scorchers racked up a score of 142 for the loss of nine wickets. Barring Turner, who scored 61 off 37, none of their batters stepped up. Thereafter, the Thunder chased the target down in 17 overs after Oliver Davies notched a 47-ball 58.

The Heat, captained by Jimmy Peirson, on the other hand, are placed seventh in the points table with a net run rate of -0.804. They had a golden chance of beating the Sydney Sixers in their previous match at North Sydney Oval. However, rain ended up playing spoilsport.

After being put in to bat first, the Heat racked up a huge score of 147 for the loss of six wickets. Colin Munro started with a 14-ball knock of 38 followed by an unbeaten 18-ball 45 from Michael Neser.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Match Details:

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 33, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 7, 2022, Saturday, 03:45 pm IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

The pitch at the Perth Stadium has been a sporting one thus far. The team batting second has had an advantage. But scores above the 170-run mark may not be easy to chase down.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain as of now. There won’t be any cloud cover either. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Brisbane Heat

Colin Munro, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction

The Perth Scorchers have been excellent at home, although they failed in their previous match. Their batters are in superb form and have the chance to put up a big score against the Heat, whose bowling hasn’t been top notch in the championship.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

