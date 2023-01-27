Big Bash League 2022-23, Qualifier, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers are set to face each other in the Qualifier of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Saturday (January 28). The match will take place at the Perth Stadium.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, have by far been the standout team of the tournament. The Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers got to the top spot momentarily, but the Scorchers finished as the deserving table-toppers in the league stage with 22 points and a net run rate of +1.205.

The Scorchers are currently on a three-match winning streak and will go into the match after beating Aaron Finch’s Melbourne Renegades by 10 runs on January 22 at home. Cameron Bancroft became the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 95 with five fours and six sixes.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, started the tournament with two losses. But once they tasted their maiden win, there was no stopping them. They are currently on a six-match winning streak, but despite that, they failed to finish at the top of the points table.

They will go into the game after beating Matthew Wade’s Hobart Hurricanes by 24 runs at the Bellerive Oval. Steve Smith, who has already hit 24 sixes in four matches, became the Player of the Match after he followed up his twin tons with a 33-ball knock of 66.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 28, 2023, Saturday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

Five out of the seven games in the league stage at the Perth Stadium went in favor of the chasing team. Hence, fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-30s.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Prediction

The Scorchers have won six out of their seven matches at home and it shows how lethal they have been at Perth Stadium. The Sixers have won six games in a row, but their winning streak is likely to end on Saturday.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

