'Big Idiots' squabble as West Indies burn

Nero fiddled while rome burned. Seems like Dave Cameron has been taking some lessons.

by vedantja News 25 Jun 2017, 14:32 IST

Bravo scored 3400 runs at 40.00 for the West Indies in 49 tests

What’s the story?

In a latest development, a story that is about as calm, composed and sensible as a market full of haggling customers, Dave Cameron, president of the West Indies, has told Darren Bravo to delete his ‘big idiot’ tweet. In response, the West Indian batsman said that there was no way to prove that it was indeed he, who tweeted it from his account.

You hav been failing 4 d last 4yrs. Y don't u resign and FYI I've neva been given an A contract. Big idiot @davec51 — Darren Lil B46 Bravo (@DMBravo46) 11 November 2016

In case you didn’t know...

The West Indies player was inexplicably offered a grade C contract after his tour of the UAE, in which he actually performed pretty well. Cameron, the man instrumental to the West Indies’ graceless fall in the world rankings, said that the demotion was because of a dwindling average, despite Bravo being one of the West Indies’ only consistent test players. Bravo, then called Cameron, his boss, a ‘big idiot’ on Twitter, calling for his resignation.

Bravo was then promptly fired, because what else did you expect from this story? He then filed a wrongful termination suit against the WICB for $120,000. Johnny Graves, a WICB official, expressed his frustration at the situation in a press conference.

The details

Cameron, known famously for his big ego, wants Bravo to delete the tweet, saying that without deleting the tweet and a full apology, nothing further can happen. Bravo, on the other hand, is sulking because there was no “due process” to check whether the tweet was actually sent by him. He refused to answer whether it actually was sent by him or not. The southpaw has not played for the West Indies since last year.

He had given up an IPL contract to play regional first class cricket, saying it was his “forte”. On being asked whether he was willing to delete the tweet, Bravo deflected. The story continues to baffles fans of West Indies cricket, who are confused as to why a talented cricketer, one of very few in the Caribbean who are willing to prioritise the longest format, is being exiled, and why he continues to call his boss a ‘big idiot’ on social media.

What’s next?

Who knows? Who cares? The state of West Indian cricket at the moment is pathetic and the public is losing both interest and hope in their team. Dave Cameron is not known for compromise and the players now have an alternative: domestic T20 leagues. So while Darren Bravo is busy not playing in the England series later this year, and while Dave Cameron’s team is busy getting humiliated, cricket loses. Who will give in first? Maybe Bravo will delete the tweet? Probably not. In this story of big idiots, no one really wins.

Author’s take

Personally, the author lost hope in the West Indies long back and has accepted that while the current administration continues to be as stubborn and backwards as it is, international cricket cannot thrive in the West Indies. Empty stadia, plummeting rankings, pay cuts and disgruntled players are the first step. New policies for their players need to be made, setting aside the board’s ego, so that cricket can regain its stronghold in the islands again.

The players too, need to stop behaving like petulant children. In no job in the world can you expect there not to be consequences if you call your boss a ‘big idiot’ online and the players need to respect the fact that they’re being given the opportunity to represent one of the greatest sporting institutions in history.