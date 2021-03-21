Bihar Cricket League T20 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The 2021 edition of the Bihar Cricket League will see five teams taking on each other once in the group stage. The five teams are Bhagalpur Bulls, Darbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators, Angika Avengers and Patna Pilots.

Each team will play four league stage matches, with the top four making it to the semis. The winners of the two semi-finals will meet each other in the summit clash on March 26. All matches will take place at the Urja Stadium in Bihar.

Bihar Cricket League T20 2021 Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

20th March, Saturday

Patna Pilots vs Angika Avengers at 2:00 PM.

Bhagalpur Bulls vs Darbhanga Diamonds at 6:00 PM.

21st March, Sunday

Bhagalpur Bulls vs Gaya Gladiators at 2:00 PM.

Darbhanga Diamonds vs Angika Avengers at 6:00 PM.

Advertisement

22nd March, Monday

Darbhanga Diamonds vs Gaya Gladiators at 2:00 PM.

Patna Pilots vs Bhagalpur Bulls at 6:00 PM.

23rd March, Tuesday

Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds at 2:00 PM.

Gaya Gladiators vs Angika Avengers at 6:00 PM.

24th March, Wednesday

Bhagalpur Bulls vs Angika Avengers at 2:00 PM.

Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators at 6:00 PM.

25th March, Thursday

TBC vs TBC (1st semi-final) at 2:00 PM.

TBC vs TBC (2nd semi-final) at 6:00 PM.

26th March, Friday

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 4:00 PM.

Bihar Cricket League T20 2021 Live Streaming Details

The matches of the Bihar Cricket League will not be streamed on any platform. Fans can view the live scores of the league on Sportskeeda, though.

Bihar Cricket League T20 2021 Squads

Bhagalpur Bulls:

Amod Yadav, MD Rahmatullah (WK), Prashant Singh, Prashant Srivastava, Rishav Raj, Satish Kumar, Tripurari Keshav, Vishwajeet Gopala, Yashasvi Rishav, Gaurav Sharma, Manohar Jha, Mukesh Kumar, Prem Priyank, Varun Raj, Aspaq Ahmad (WK), Vikash Ranjan (WK), Ankit Singh, Anuj Raj, Govind Dev Choudhary, Harsh Kumar, Raj Singh Naveen, Rashid Iqbal, Shashi Shekhar.

Patna Pilots:

Akash Raj (C), Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket.

Angika Avengers:

Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Keshav Kumar (WK), Niku Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Garav Bhagalpur, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Viveek Kumar, Ashwini Kumar (WK), Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Gautam Yadav, Krishna Ojha, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Viveek Singh.

Gaya Gladiators:

Aniket Kumar, Pranav Singh, Rajesh Singh, Sachin Kumar, Suraj Rathod, Deelip Kumar, Mrityunjay Singh, Rishav Rakesh, Shashank Upadhyay, Sidhant Vijay, Tabrez Alam, Ankur Rai (WK), Vikash Yadav (WK), Aditay Pandey, Apurva Anand (C), Harish Kumar, Piyush Singh, Sabir Khan, Tarun Kumar, Vikas Patel.

Darbhanga Diamonds:

Babul Kumar (C), Bansidhar, Kumar Rajnish, Kundan Sharma, Suraj Yadav, Prakash Babu, Rahul Ratn, Rohit Kumar, Vikas Jha, Vikrant Singh, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Suraj Chauhan (WK), Arnav Kishore, Dhiraj Singh, Harsh Raj, Imtiaz Alam, Indrajit Kumar, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna.