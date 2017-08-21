Bijapur Bulls organises a ‘Cricket give back session’

The players conduct cricket drills session for differently-abled children.

by Press Release News 21 Aug 2017, 21:49 IST

Bengaluru, 21 August 2017: The hit movie Iqbal told the fictional story of a deaf and mute boy who dreams of playing competitive cricket while battling everyday challenges in society. Differently-abled children need support and encouragement to overcome hurdles. Bijapur Bulls, a franchise playing the Karbonn Smartphones Karnataka Premier League (KPL), powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies, recognises the needs of special children and therefore, conducted a special programme in a show of support on Monday.

The team visited the Sheila Kothavala Institute for the Deaf in Bangalore in a “Cricket gives back” programme with the children of the school. In an hour long interaction, the students got an opportunity to get up close with the players and support staff of the team.

The kids were split into groups for activity sessions with players that included batting, bowling and fielding drills. This was followed by messages of encouragement from the team to the children. Deepak Chougule, the Head Coach, urged the kids to play any form of sport. “Sports inculcates discipline and strengthens the mind and body,” he said.

Bharat Chipli, the captain of the team, cited his own example of the possibilities that sport can offer. “I took up cricket as a profession, played the IPL, earned praise and recognition. Sport gave me everything in life,” he said.

Kiran Kattimani, the owner of Bijapur Bulls, handed over team jerseys to the children and motivated them. “Each of us possesses strengths that are unique to us. Never at any stage should we feel that we are inferior to the others in any way,” he said.

The programme was organised in collaboration with Total Yoga, the Fitness and Mindfulness partner of Bijapur Bulls.

Owned by Vivid Kreations, Bijapur Bulls has been pivotal towards the promotion and development of cricket in the Bijapura region of Karnataka through its association with the KPL. This season, it has roped in two cricketers from the region as a part of its efforts to promote talent from the district. The team won the 2015 edition of the KPL. Led by Bharat Chipli, the team boasts of India fast bowler Abhimany Mithun, IPL cricketers KC Cariappa and Ronit More in its ranks. Bijapur Bulls will kick start their campaign in Mysore on 4 September.