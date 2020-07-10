×
#BlackLivesMatter: Need to educate people about the movement, says former CWI president Dave Cameron

  • In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Dave Cameron said that being black is not a matter of choice for anyone.
  • Dave Cameron also addressed the issue of racial discrimination in foreign T20 leagues, including the IPL.
Devadyuti Das
EXPERT
News
Modified 10 Jul 2020, 22:03 IST
Dave Cameron during an ICC board meeting.
The fight against racial discrimination and the ‘#BlackLivesMatter’ movement has become the biggest talking point in the world of cricket. Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) chairman Dave Cameron backed the movement and called for more education on the matter when it comes to racial discrimination.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu, Dave Cameron said that being born black was not a matter of choice for anyone, unlike being born in a Christian household.

“I didn’t choose to be a Christian, like you didn’t chose to be a Hindu. In the same way, I didn’t choose to be Black,” Dave Cameron told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

“It’s more about socialization and education around us. The whole George Floyd matter has given state of awareness and not to continue this behavior. It’s a great movement, unfortunate that it has taken so long, but we need to listen to what is being said,” the former CWI president added.

West Indies pace legend Michael Holding on Thursday (July 9) broke down in tears while addressing the issue of racial discrimination faced by his parents during an interview with Sky News.

"To be honest, that emotional part came when I started thinking of my parents. And it’s coming again now," Michael Holding said.

Holding paused, before continuing: "Mark, I know what my parents went through. My mother's family stopped talking to her because her husband was too dark.

"I know what they went through, and that came back to me immediately," an emotional Michael Holding added.

Dave Cameron on the Daren Sammy IPL racism claim

Dave Cameron also addressed the issue of racial discrimination in foreign T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). Daren Sammy, who was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, was addressed by his nickname of ‘Kalu’ (black) by Indian paceman Ishant Sharma during his stint at the IPL.

“It’s a well-known fact that you are given nicknames based on your physical attributes like shorty, etc. We don’t necessarily see it as discriminatory. It’s all about bringing an awareness and this is what this whole movement has brought out.
“We need to take those lessons, start to make changes and not to make anyone feel lesser than anyone,” Dave Cameron felt.

The former CWI president also recounted how he is referred as ‘Bingo’ among his golfing peers, but added that it’s all in good humour.

“Golf is my favourite pastime now and I am called Bingo -- it’s a name for dog. It’s funny and again it’s all a matter of context it is used. If it offends you then say it offends you. Racial discrimination is not something we’ll fix overnight,” Dave Cameron added.
Published 10 Jul 2020, 22:03 IST
West Indies Cricket
