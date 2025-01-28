Boland T20 Super League Finals 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Boland T20 Super League Finals, organized by Cricket South Africa, will begin on January 29 and conclude on February 13. Over the course of 16 days, 23 matches will be contested at Boland Park in Paarl. The five teams below will compete in this highly anticipated tournament:

Paarl CC

Maties Cricket Club

Giflo Young Peoples CC

Worcester United

Vredenburg/Saldanha CC

This league offers a valuable platform for emerging cricket talent in the Boland region, contributing to the development of domestic cricket in South Africa. The competition plays a crucial role in providing local players with exposure and the opportunity to showcase their skills on a prominent stage, potentially advancing to higher levels of competition such as the SA20 league and the national team.

Trending

As Boland is known for its untapped cricketing talent, the introduction of local competitions, particularly at the school level, is expected to foster growth and provide young cricketers with the necessary tools to succeed. This initiative will not only elevate the region’s cricketing standards but also offer players the chance to make significant strides in their careers, benefiting both the provincial and national cricketing ecosystem.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Boland T20 Super League Finals 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, January 29

Match 1 - Paarl CC vs Maties Cricket Club, 10:00 PM

Thursday, January 30

Match 2 - Giflo Young Peoples CC vs Worcester United, 10:00 PM

Friday, January 31

Match 3 - Vredenburg/Saldanha CC vs Giflo Young Peoples CC, 5:30 PM

Match 4 - Worcester United vs Paarl CC, 10:00 PM

Saturday, February 1

Match 5 - Maties Cricket Club vs Worcester United, 5:30 PM

Match 6 - Paarl CC vs Vredenburg/Saldanha CC, 10:00 PM

Sunday, February 2

Match 7 - Giflo Young Peoples CC vs Paarl CC, 5:30 PM

Match 8 - Vredenburg/Saldanha CC vs Maties Cricket Club, 10:00 PM

Monday, February 3

Match 9 - Worcester United vs Vredenburg/Saldanha CC, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, February 4

Match 10 - Giflo Young Peoples CC vs Maties Cricket Club, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, February 5

Match 11 - Paarl CC vs Maties Cricket Club, 10:00 PM

Thursday, February 6

Match 12 - Giflo Young Peoples CC vs Worcester United, 10:00 PM

Friday, February 7

Match 13 - Vredenburg/Saldanha CC vs Giflo Young Peoples CC, 5:30 PM

Match 14 - Worcester United vs Paarl CC, 10:00 PM

Saturday, February 8

Match 15 - Maties Cricket Club vs Worcester United, 5:30 PM

Match 16 - Paarl CC vs Vredenburg/Saldanha CC, 10:00 PM

Sunday, February 9

Match 17 - Giflo Young Peoples CC vs Paarl CC, 5:30 PM

Match 18 - Vredenburg/Saldanha CC vs Maties Cricket Club, 10:00 PM

Monday, February 10

Match 19 - Worcester United vs Vredenburg/Saldanha CC, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, February 11

Match 20 - Maties Cricket Club vs Giflo Young Peoples CC, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, February 12

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 5:30 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 PM

Thursday, February 13

Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 PM

Boland T20 Super League Finals 2025: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Boland T20 Super League 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

Boland T20 Super League Finals 2025: Full Squads

Paarl CC

Darryl Hendricks, Donovan Du Randt, Elliot Moses, Javier Visser, Jaywin Solomons, Adrian du Toit, Dian van der Westhuizen, Herschelle Poggenpoel, Jevano Baron, Stephan Conradie, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), JJ Van Der Sandt (Wk), Lindley Hendricks (Wk), Henrico Albertus, Luke Philander, Taywin Adams, Tom Stevens, Waylain September

Maties Cricket Club

﻿Daniel Ristow, David Christie, Gysbert Wege, Jason Muirhead, Maahir Joseph, Pieter Malan, Max Robertson, Riaz Palekar, Roxton Payne, Shaun von Berg, Kaden Solomons (Wk), Anda Dilima, Boago Gaoraelwe, Kent Goodeke, Ross Boast, Ryan Jairaj, Salmaan Ajam, Thando Prusent

Worcester United

Byron Buys, Keegan Lesch, Shaun Fata, Charlton Fransman, Ferisco Adams, Geraldo Cremon, Marco Alberts, Monray Langdon, Blayde Capell (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), JW Lazenby (Wk), Alexander Booysen, Brenwin Samuels, Cameron Van der Wygen, Marshin Jefta, Mornantauw Amsterdam, Siyabonga Mahima, Ussiel Langeveldt

Giflo Young Peoples CC

Akeem Minaar, Anwill Andrews, Bradwin Hollenbach, Byron Davids, Riduaan Louw, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jade Adams, Lorenzo Jacobs, Ryall Julies, Shane Cornellissen, Zuan Floors, Abrium Jacobs (Wk), Duelin Fransman (Wk), Gavin Kaplan (Wk), Clint Brockman, Glenton Stuurman, Lehan Botha, Noah Van Niekerk

Vredenburg/Saldanha CC

Andre Hanekom, Ashwin Pietersen, Horatio Cornelissen, Michael Copeland, Nathan Engelbrecht, Niel Lochner, Aviwe Mgijima, Devon Smith, Ethan-John Cunningham, Gio Hulley, Nathan Jacobs, Quinton Kannemeyer, Cecil Jooste (Wk), Akhona Mnyaka, Imran Manack, Riaan Smit, Thandani Majebe, Thomas Kannemeyer

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️