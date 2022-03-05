Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends prediction: Who will win the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 match?

Bollywood Kings and Pakistan Legends will lock horns in Match 2 of the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 on Saturday, March 5. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the match.

The Legends have a strong squad at their disposal. Imran Nazir was a fearless batter, taking the best of bowling attacks to the cleaners. If he tees off in a ten-over game, the Kings could find themselves in trouble.

Nazir was inconsistent with his stroke-making, which meant he failed to cement his place in the national team. His opening partner, Salman Butt, has loads of talent, having also led the Pakistan national team. However, off-field controversies derailed his promising career.

Back in 2008, Butt played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Thereafter, he turned up for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mohammad Yousuf is a legend of the game, and expected to lend solidity to their batting. Yasir Hameed was also a technically solid batter. Raza Hazan made his international debut at a young age, but his career never flourish. Rana Naveed was known for his change of pace and slower bouncers that created trouble to batters.

Rahat Ali and Mohammad Irfan are useful left-arm fast bowlers, so the Kings need to be wary against the duo. Zulfiqar Babar and Abdur Rehman are left-arm spinners, and need to take the onus in the middle overs. The Legends, indeed, have a power-packed unit.

The Kings, on the contrary, have a lot of players who have taken part in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). The likes of Shabbir Ahluwalia and Aftab Shivdasani can score big runs. The likes of Apoorva Lakhia and Sohail Khan can also do a lot of damage.

Will Bollywood Kings beat Pakistan Legends?

The Kings have players who don’t play the game professionally. Hence, it may be tough for them to beat a team of former professionals. However, an exciting match seems to be on the cards on Saturday. The Legends, though, will go into the game as the clear favourites.

Prediction: Pakistan Legends to win.

