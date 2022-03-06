Bollywood Kings vs World Legends 11 prediction: Who will win the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 match?

Bollywood Kings will take on World Legends 11 in the fifth match of the Friendship Cup, UAE 2022. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE, will host this contest.

Bollywood Kings didn’t have the best of starts to their campaign, as they lost their opening game against Pakistan Legends. After being asked to bowl first, the Kings struggled to pick up wickets as Pakistan Legends scored 128 in their allotted ten overs. Sidhant Mule picked up two wickets for the Kings.

The Bollywood Kings managed only 85-4 in response. Mudasir Bhat scored a quickfire fifty (50* off 22 deliveries), but that was not enough to take his team across the line.

World Legends 11, meanwhile, got their campaign off to a winning start, beating India Legends comprehensively. After electing to bat first, World Legends posted 139 in their allotted ten overs. Asghar Afghan scored a quickfire 48 off just 18 balls.

In response, India Legends managed only, with Graeme Cremer picking up three wickets.

Will Bollywood Kings beat World Legends 11?

World Legends 11 were fabulous in their opening game of the competition. A good all-round performance saw them beat India Legends comprehensively. They will be riding with confidence after that win, and it will take something special to stop them.

The Bollywood Kings, meanwhile, were outplayed by Pakistan Legends in their opening game. They’ll need to step up against World Legends 11 on Sunday to get off the mark in the competition.

World Legends 11 look a more settled unit than their opposition. So it won’t be a surprise if they get past the Bollywood Kings comfortably on Sunday. Expect them to beat the Kings in the fifth match of the competition.

Prediction: World Legends 11 to win.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Tilakaratne Dilshan to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far