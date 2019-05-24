Book preview: The Nine Waves by Mihir Bose

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 44 // 24 May 2019, 19:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Nine Waves concludes with the ongoing reign of King Kohli

When 'Kapil's Devils' managed to pull off the heist of '83, several believed that Indian cricket had found its moment of reckoning. However, it was a mere turning point in the long, long history of Indian cricket, running almost parallelly with the tale of independent India.

To compile the entire journey requires a literary piece equivalent of an encyclopedia, and that's exactly the purpose that British Indian journalist Mihir Bose's latest book, The Nine Waves, serves. Yet, it isn't any other run-of-the-mill list of events, but a breezy read peppered with interesting anecdotes and unheard revelations from arguably India's most popular sport.

Releasing just in time for the 2019 World Cup, another year where fans wait with bated breath for a trophy finish, the book divides Indian cricket's journey into nine separate 'waves'.

Starting with the 'first wave', when the first ever Indian team was assembled (15 years before India actually became a nation), the book traverses through the ebbs and flows of the game's transition in the country and concludes with the Kohli era, a regime running in full steam amidst a 'judicial revolution' within the biggest cricket board in the world.

On the way, the book details the stories of India's iconic heroes, from the first 'fab four' in Vijay Merchant, Lala Amarnath, Vijay Hazare and Vinoo Mankad, right through Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar, to the modern-day reigning duo of MS Dhoni (described as India's Teflon Man) and Virat Kohli.

Compiled by Bose, who has invaluable experience of covering Indian cricket from close quarters, the book chronicles several personal experiences of the writer, who's witnessed, first-hand, India's biggest milestones come and go by.

It's not just about the triumphs - described inside also are the dark days of Indian cricket, striking a balance in all that is good and bad in the game. India's stuttering steps as a toddler Test nation, the never-ending match-fixing saga, and the Ganguly-Chappell battle are some of those covered in extensive fashion.

A more comprehensive read of the 500-page publication, loaded adequately with stories, anecdotes, and quotes, promises to be an absorbing read for Indian cricket aficionados.