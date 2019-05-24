×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Book preview: The Nine Waves by Mihir Bose

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Preview
44   //    24 May 2019, 19:36 IST

The Nine Waves concludes with the ongoing reign of King Kohli
The Nine Waves concludes with the ongoing reign of King Kohli

When 'Kapil's Devils' managed to pull off the heist of '83, several believed that Indian cricket had found its moment of reckoning. However, it was a mere turning point in the long, long history of Indian cricket, running almost parallelly with the tale of independent India.

To compile the entire journey requires a literary piece equivalent of an encyclopedia, and that's exactly the purpose that British Indian journalist Mihir Bose's latest book, The Nine Waves, serves. Yet, it isn't any other run-of-the-mill list of events, but a breezy read peppered with interesting anecdotes and unheard revelations from arguably India's most popular sport.

Releasing just in time for the 2019 World Cup, another year where fans wait with bated breath for a trophy finish, the book divides Indian cricket's journey into nine separate 'waves'.

Starting with the 'first wave', when the first ever Indian team was assembled (15 years before India actually became a nation), the book traverses through the ebbs and flows of the game's transition in the country and concludes with the Kohli era, a regime running in full steam amidst a 'judicial revolution' within the biggest cricket board in the world.

On the way, the book details the stories of India's iconic heroes, from the first 'fab four' in Vijay Merchant, Lala Amarnath, Vijay Hazare and Vinoo Mankad, right through Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar, to the modern-day reigning duo of MS Dhoni (described as India's Teflon Man) and Virat Kohli.

Compiled by Bose, who has invaluable experience of covering Indian cricket from close quarters, the book chronicles several personal experiences of the writer, who's witnessed, first-hand, India's biggest milestones come and go by.

It's not just about the triumphs - described inside also are the dark days of Indian cricket, striking a balance in all that is good and bad in the game. India's stuttering steps as a toddler Test nation, the never-ending match-fixing saga, and the Ganguly-Chappell battle are some of those covered in extensive fashion.

A more comprehensive read of the 500-page publication, loaded adequately with stories, anecdotes, and quotes, promises to be an absorbing read for Indian cricket aficionados.

Tags:
MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing the role of each player in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
Book Review : Sanjay Manjreakar's "Imperfect"
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 33, SRH vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview, Head to Head Records, Injury updates, Pitch report & Weather forecast - April 17th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Qualifier 1: Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma takes MI to finals for the fourth time
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Fallible giant toppled by a razor-sharp underdog in the 2007 World Cup
RELATED STORY
RCB vs CSK Match preview, stats and predictions
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Four hours that typified Suresh Raina's decline
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019 - Multan Sultans Team Preview
RELATED STORY
World class cricket training comes to the city with the first ever MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in the state
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 1 | CSK vs RCB | Match Preview | Pitch Report
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
| Mon, 20 May
SRY 439/10 & 280/10
KNT 294/10 & 352/8
Match Drawn
SRY VS KNT live score
| Mon, 20 May
DUR 158/10 & 132/10
GLO 174/10 & 119/4
Gloucestershire won by 6 wickets
DUR VS GLO live score
| Mon, 20 May
WOR 172/10 & 154/10
LAN 201/10 & 127/4
Lancashire won by 6 wickets
WOR VS LAN live score
| Mon, 20 May
SSX 422/10 & 339/4
NOR 368/10 & 288/6
Match Drawn
SSX VS NOR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us