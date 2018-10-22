Boom Boom Afridi: The man who cannot be kept out for long

It's impossible to keep this man out for long!

Shahid Afridi, the name is an idol and inspiration to many. Afridi has always been a crowd-puller. Having taken numerous retirements from international cricket, Afridi finally retired from international cricket in February 2017.

However, it just seems impossible to keep the man out of the frame. Since then, he has been playing in several T-20 leagues and has apparently been doing well. He, still, is as impressive as he ever was!

Afridi has supposedly played all formats of the game that exists on the planet, including T-10 and Ice Cricket. The Pakistani legend even participated in the inaugural season of the Afghanistan Premier League, and it would be fair to say that he was a key player for his side.

Having played so many matches, Afridi adds a lot of value to whichever team he plays for. Being one of the most lethal all-rounders of all time, Afridi helped the Paktia Panthers with his performances in the APL 2018. He was the icon player for his side and was obviously the most experienced player in the team as well.

Afridi couldn't do much with the bat, scoring just 78 runs in 6 innings. Although he did score some quickfire runs in few matches that gave his side the momentum they needed. No matter how he played, nobody could still doubt his destructive six-hitting abilities. In fact, his mighty, enormous six over deep mid-wicket off Muslim Musa might haunt the young Afghani bowler for quite some time.

He was pretty decent with the ball, picking up 6 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 7.67. He had two-three bad outings, being smashed for 40+ runs on his 4 overs. But, he did bowl some really good economical spells as well that did turn the match around for his side. Lala was energetic as ever in the field, taking 6 catches also!

His experience was of great use to the youngsters and it must have been a great learning experience for all the young bowlers, especially the Afghanis, most of whom consider him to be their idol. This isn't the end though. The 39-year 'young' Afridi would now be playing in the second season of the T-10 league and then, the 4th edition of the Pakistan Super League as well!

The man has faced criticism all through his career, and now, it is the time to just watch and enjoy the last few moments of this legend as a professional cricketer.