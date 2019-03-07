×
Both Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar can be picked for World Cup, says Ashish Nehra

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
1.57K   //    07 Mar 2019, 19:02 IST

Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya are fighting for the seam all-rounder's spot
Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya are fighting for the seam all-rounder's spot

What's the story?

Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra said both Vijay Shankar and Hardik can be included in the India squad for the 2019 World Cup.

The background

India is currently playing a five-match ODI series against Australia. India won the first two ODIs. During the second ODI, Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar played extremely well with the bat. He also bowled the last over and took two wickets to help India win the second ODI by eight runs. 

This performance from Shankar caught everyone's eyes. Many feel that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder should be included in the Indian squad for the 2019 World Cup. Ashish Nehra is the latest in the list. 

The details

Nehra said that Vijay Shankar was an excellent batsman, but as a bowler he needed improvement. He also opined that Shankar would improve with more chances.

“It was really important for him, small things make a big difference and I still feel you cannot call Vijay Shankar an all-rounder. He can be your sixth or seventh bowling option, he is not as good as Hardik Pandya but definitely, he will get better with time", Nehra told News18.

He added, "Hardik Pandya, you look at him as your third pacer if needed. Vijay Shankar is someone who can bat at no. 3, 4, 5, 6. He is someone who can hit big sixes. We have seen him in the IPL as well, he can hit big against spinners and fast bowlers. They both are completely different players and both can be part of the World Cup squad, if Shankar keeps performing."

What's next?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be played tomorrow at Ranchi. All eyes will be on Vijay Shankar. He is fresh off a match-winning over from the previous match at Nagpur.

