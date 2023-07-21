"Both of us were wrong" - Sohail Tanvir opens up on his on-field fight with Ben Cutting

Sohail Tanvir made headlines during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2018 for showing an obscene gesture while giving Ben Cutting a send-off.

The former Pakistan pacer showed Cutting his middle finger after getting him out bowled. Recalling the incident, Tanvir recently stated that he wasn't proud of his antics.

He suggested that he hadn't planned the particular send-off, and that it happened in the "heat of the moment".

Tanvir said on on Nadir Ali's YouTube channel:

"I am not proud of that incident. It happened in the heat of the moment. Both of us were wrong to do that. I will accept my mistake because it started from my end. He hit me for a six, and I got him out in the very next ball in a CPL match. What I did after that was not planned. I didn't understand what I was doing. The moment I realized what I had done, I quickly put my middle finger down."

It is worth mentioning that Cutting had hit a six off the previous delivery, which could have been the reason for Tanvir's anger.

"I had no idea that he still had a grudge" - Sohail Tanvir on Ben Cutting taking revenge four years later

Ben Cutting waited for four years to take his revenge. The Australian all-rounder smashed 27 runs off Sohail Tanvir's over in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture in 2022.

Furthermore, he followed it up by showing his middle finger to the bowler. Speaking about the incident, Tanvir stated that he didn't think Cutting would do something like this, as he had already apologized to him for his actions.

"I met Ben Cutting the next day at the breakfast spread. I went to him and explained that whatever happened was unintentional, and I apologized," Tanvir said.

"He got a chance to take his revenge after a few years. I had completely forgotten about the incident. I had no idea that he still had a grudge. He did it once, and I thought it is settled now. But when he did it again, I got very angry. I took his catch in the same match and got a chance to take my revenge," he added.

Notably, the Pakistani bowler took a catch to dismiss Cutting in the aforementioned PSL game, again showing his double finger to give the batter a send-off.