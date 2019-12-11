BPL 2019-20 | Andre Russell thinks BPL is more fun than Australia's Big Bash League

Andre Russell

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has revealed that the Big Bash League in Australia is way too long for his liking and prefers the Bangladesh Premier League over BBL since it's more 'fun'. Russell will lead Rajshahi Royals in the BPL.

Talking to the reporters ahead of their tournament opener on December 12 against Dhaka Platoon, Russell stated honestly his more preferred tournament and the reason that made him play the BBL. Russell said:

"The tournament [BPL] is more fun and it is shorter and so less time away from home... I get a lot of love here. The hospitality and everything is amazing. You get a warm welcome on this side of the world. I never really think twice. Once I heard this was happening, new rules, new teams, new owners and new franchises. I was interested to be part of it. I wanted to get the ball rolling."

Russell has won the tournament twice with Comilla Victorians and Dhaka Dynamites. The dashing hitter also has captaincy experience, having lead the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League. On the pressures of captaincy and the strength of his squad, Russell said:

"I am honoured to be given the responsibility of leading the team. Regardless, I always look at myself as a player in the heat. I have a very big role in any team I play for. It is going to be something new for me outside the Caribbean. I have led Jamaica Tallawahs before. It will be interesting and I am up for a challenge."

"I won't say we have the best squad but we have a good team on paper. It is a good start for any captain, coach and any team. We want to use the experience of each player, which will put us in the right foot. We have a few good local talents. I have been watching videos, seeing what they can do. We have a balanced squad including local and international fast bowlers. We have good options."

Rajshahi Royals Fixtures

In Dhaka

12 December 2019

Dhaka Platoon v Rajshahi Royals- 12:00 pm IST

13 December 2019

Sylhet Thunder v Rajshahi Royals- 1:30 pm IST

In Chittagong

17 December 2019

Khulna Tigers v Rajshahi Royals- 12:00 pm IST

23 December 2019

Khulna Tigers v Rajshahi Royals- 4:50 pm IST

24 December 2019

Cumilla Warriors v Rajshahi Royals- 4:50 pm IST

In Dhaka

28 December 2019

Cumilla Warriors v Rajshahi Royals- 12:00 pm IST

30 December 2019

Dhaka Platoon v Rajshahi Royals- 4:50 pm IST

31 December 2019

Rangpur Rangers v Rajshahi Royals- 4:50 pm IST

In Sylhet

2 January 2020

Rangpur Rangers v Rajshahi Royals- 12:00 pm IST

4 January 2020

Sylhet Thunder v Rajshahi Royals- 4:50 pm IST

In Dhaka

7 January 2020

Chattogram Challengers v Rajshahi Royals- 4:50 pm IST

11 January 2020

Chattogram Challengers v Rajshahi Royals- 12:00 pm IST

Rajshahi Royals Squad

Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell.