BPL 2019-20: Khulna Tigers inch one step closer to the playoffs with a 34-run victory against Cumilla Warriors

Jan 08, 2020

Khulna Tigers scored 179 runs in the first innings.

Khulna Tigers have almost sealed their berth in the next round of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 with a resounding victory over Cumilla Warriors in match number 37 of the tournament. All-rounder Robbie Frylinck (5/16) won the Man of the Match award for his terrific spell in the second innings.

The Tigers had set a target of 180 runs for their opponents and Frylinck turned the momentum in their favour by dismissing Stiaan van Zyl (12) in the fourth over. Zyl's opening partner, Sabbir Rahman (62), thrashed the bowlers from one end, but he did not get proper support from the other end.

Skipper Dawid Malan (1) could not play a big inning, while all-rounder Soumya Sarkar (22) lost his wicket to Frylinck after spending some time in the middle. Wicket-keeper batsman Mahidul Islam Ankon (0) let the fans down as he lost his stumps to Frylinck.

The South African speedster further scalped the wickets of David Wiese (10) and Sunzamul Islam (1) to complete his five-wicket haul.

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir (2/18) supported Frylinck to perfection as they bowled the Cumilla Warriors out for 145 runs.

Earlier in the day, the Warriors had won the toss and invited their opponents to bat first. Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mehidy Hasan (39) got the Tigers off to a good start while South African star Rilee Rossouw (71*) blew away the opposition bowling attack with six fours and four sixes.

Mushfiqur Rahim's (24*) cameo in the end drove Khulna to a score of 179/2 in 20 overs. David Wiese (1/30) was the pick of the bowlers for Warriors.

With this victory, Khulna Tigers have strengthened their grip on the fourth spot. They now have 12 points in 10 matches. If they win their next match against Cumilla Warriors, they will secure themselves a place in the top four of the standings. Cumilla, on the other hand, need to pull off an extraordinary performance in tomorrow's match.