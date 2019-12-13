BPL 2019-20: Krishmar Santokie lands in trouble after suspicious wide and no-ball [WATCH]

Krishmar Santokie (Left)

Out of favour West Indies bowler Krishmar Santokie might find himself in trouble following Sylhet Thunder’s team director Tanjil Chowdhury’s request to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to investigate the wide and no ball of the left-arm seam bowler during his opening over in the BPL season opener against the Chattogram Challengers.

Santokie bowled a big wide off the 3rd delivery of his opening over and a suspicious no-ball two balls later which was bound to raise some eyebrows. The no-ball was enough to remind everyone of the infamous spot-fixing scandal involving Mohammed Amir. Before the start of the tournament, BCB had appointed seven board directors to investigate suspicious issues.

And this a wide, bowled just a couple of balls before that. pic.twitter.com/SItM4IG30x — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) December 11, 2019

Tanjil Chowdhury, who has been appointed as the board director to Sylhet Thunder, felt that the two extras conceded by Krishmar Santokie was suspicious and needed further investigation. However, no action has been taken by BCB yet and the left-arm pacer is expected to take part in the 5th game of BPL against the Rajshahi Royals.

"The no-ball that he bowled is suspicious,'' Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"He [Santokie] is not yet called by the BCB but I have lodged my complaint. I verbally requested CEO and Morshed [BCB anti-corruption head] to investigate the matter[ no ball].

"We [BCB director] don't have anything to do with the playing XI. It is up to the management and the coach. I asked the sponsors whether they interfered in the playing XI and they are refusing to say anything. Now we have to talk with the team management and know whether anyone influenced them to play Santokie because it seems he is associated with spot-fixing."

Tanjil stated that he had suspicion surrounding the sponsor of the team-Jivan Footwear Company. He reiterated the fact that during the players draft, the team sponsor insisted them on taking certain players including the likes of Sohag Gazi and Krishmar Santokie.

"On the day of the players draft, there was a lot of conflict between us. Me and team director Sarowar Imran was convinced with certain decisions. The sponsors were insisting on taking a few cricketers and we were not sure why they are insisting to pick those cricketers," he said.

"We had the chance to pick Nayeem Sheikh and other players. But they preferred to pick players like Sohag Gazi and Santokie. That is the reason we have started doubting them. I have informed BCB governing council members and the BCB president."