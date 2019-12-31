BPL 2019-20: Mujeeb Ur Rahman's last ball boundary helps Cumilla Warriors win a thriller against Chattogram Challengers

Dec 31, 2019

Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck a boundary on the final ball of the match

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (4*) ensured that the Cumilla Warriors end their decade on a high as his last ball four took them to a thrilling 2-wicket win over Chattogram Challengers in match number 27 of Bangladesh Premier League 2019. In one of the most dramatic final over finishes of the decade, Liam Plunkett (1/46) could not hold his nerve as Warriors stole the victory from the hands of Challengers.

It seemed like the Chattogram-based franchise had sealed the deal after Plunkett's compatriot and opposition skipper Dawid Malan (74) got run out on the penultimate delivery. However, the new batsman, Rahman whacked a boundary on his first ball and drove his team home.

Chasing a target of 160 from 20 overs, Stiaan van Zyl (22) and Robiul Islam (17) got Cumilla off to a good start. After their departure, Malan continued to thrive the bowlers from one end however, he did not get much support from the other end. He added 64 runs for the fourth wicket with Sabbir Rahman (18) but apart from that, there was no major partnership for the Warriors. Rubel Hossain (2/16) emerged as the best bowler from the bowling attack of Challengers.

Talking about the innings of Chattogram Challengers, Warriors' captain Malan had invited them to bat after winning the toss. Openers Lendl Simmons (54) and Junaid Siddique (45) starred for the Challengers as they laid the platform for the other batsmen. Zia-ur-Rehman (34*) struck four sixes in his 21-ball knock to propel the Challengers to a score of 159 in their 20 overs. Soumya Sarkar (2/20) was the most successful bowler for Cumilla.

With this win, Cumilla Warriors have reduced the gap between themselves and the fourth-placed Rajshahi Royals to 4 points. The Dawid Malan-led outfit now has 6 points to its name in 8 matches. On the other hand, Chattogram Challengers continue to hold the top spot with 12 points in 9 games.