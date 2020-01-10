BPL 2019-20: Mushfiqur Rahim's 98* guides Khulna Tigers to mammoth win over Cumilla Warriors

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Mushfiqur Rahim was at his devastating best

Khulna Tigers rose to the second position on the points table of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 with a big win over Cumilla Warriors. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (98*) led his men from the front as they won the match by 92 runs.

Chasing the target of 219, Cumilla got off to a disastrous start as they lost the duo of Stiaan van Zyl (10) and Sabbir Rahman (0) within the first five overs. Upul Tharanga (32) tried to build a partnership in the middle but found no support from his teammates. Skipper Dawid Malan (8) lost his stumps to Shahidul Islam (3/27), who also picked up the wickets of van Zyl and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2).

Apart from Tharanga, only Yasir Ali (20) and wicket-keeper batsman Fardeen Hasan (22) scored 20 or more runs as the Warriors could only manage 126 runs off their 20 overs. The pair of Mohammad Amir (2/24) and Aminul Islam (2/19) troubled the opposition to no end and helped their side improve their net run rate.

Talking about the Khulna Tigers, they were dealt an early blow when Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) departed in the very first over but Mehidy Hasan (74) and Rilee Rossouw (24) stabilized the innings with a solid partnership for the second wicket. Rossouw lost his wicket soon while Hasan returned to the pavilion retired hurt. The team's captain, Rahim, decimated the rival bowlers as he smacked 12 fours and three sixes in his 57-ball knock.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/18) was the lone bright spot for the Cumilla Warriors in the bowling department.

With this victory, Khulna Tigers have moved to the second spot with 14 points in 11 games. Cumilla Warriors' campaign ended with this loss as they now have zero chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The Tigers will be in action tomorrow when they meet Dhaka Platoon in the final match of the league round.